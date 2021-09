Xiaomi has officially released the MIX 4. It is the latest model from the MIX series. It boasts a full screen display with the newest Camera Under Panel technology from the Chinese OEM. The phone boasts a lightweight fine ceramic unibody for a more robust construction and an elegant look and feel. The device runs on Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and the battery supports 120W wired fast charging, as well as, 50W wireless fast charging. The phone has launched earlier in India but we can expect this to be available in other key markets soon.