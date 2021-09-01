Book of Daniel Bible study planned
MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a bible study on The Book of Daniel on Tuesdays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 16, 2021, at 7 pm. The study will lead us through a penetrating study of the Book of Daniel using the biblical text itself and the church’s own guidelines for understanding the Bible. Register by Sept. 7 by emailing m.hess@mariasteinshrine.org or calling 419-925-4532. The cost is $25 and includes study materials.www.sidneydailynews.com
