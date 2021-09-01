Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maria Stein, OH

Book of Daniel Bible study planned

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 6 days ago

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a bible study on The Book of Daniel on Tuesdays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 16, 2021, at 7 pm. The study will lead us through a penetrating study of the Book of Daniel using the biblical text itself and the church’s own guidelines for understanding the Bible. Register by Sept. 7 by emailing m.hess@mariasteinshrine.org or calling 419-925-4532. The cost is $25 and includes study materials.

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Maria Stein, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Study#The Bible#Book Of Daniel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religionarcamax.com

What is the true church?

Q: I dropped out of church when I went to college. Now that I am raising a family, I see the importance of church as a way to help guide children, but church is different than it used to be and I’m not sure I like it. What is the true church? – C.D.
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
ReligionLancaster Online

Church is about worship of Christ (letter)

In her Aug. 21 column for LNP | LancasterOnline (“Belonging to a house of worship is about more than religion”), Janet Clarke offers a warm and inviting article on what belonging to a local church has meant for her. After years of avoiding church attendance, her local church won her...
ReligionClaremore Progress

Living in the Light

“Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.” – Ephesians 6:13. “But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.” – 2 Thessalonians 3:3. Whether...
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: God will accomplish His purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits. Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, “Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies.” (NASU)
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Religionblueinkreview.com

Tales of a Mormon Missionary

In this memoir, Sarah Bjork shares a funny, warm-hearted collection of anecdotes from her time serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the summer of 2014, Bjork is excited when she gets her call to serve as a missionary in California. She shares her struggles and triumphs as she learns how to teach the lessons of her church and keeps an upbeat attitude as she encounters hostile people, a revolving door of companions, assignments that change overnight, and the difficulties of learning Spanish, which was “like trying to swallow food I was allergic to.” Ultimately, she declares her mission “the best eighteen months of my life.”
Religionkiowacountysignal.com

Pastoral Commentary: God answers our prayers when we accept His call in our lives

“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.  Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Luke 12:6-7

Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And not one of them is forgotten before God. Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows. — Luke 12:6-7 (ESV)
ReligionKTEN.com

Bible Covers for Men and Women

Originally Posted On: https://boundfortruth.com/blogs/news/bible-covers-for-men-and-women. The Psalmist writes, “I have hidden Your Word in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” No matter who we are, seeking God in the Bible is a must. However, there’s no denying that God creates us uniquely as men and women, and our...
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Friendship Bible to begin in September

SIOUX CENTER—After a COVID-19 induced long separation, Friendship Bible Study students are eager to reunite with former mentors and meet new ones. New ones: Is God calling you to spend an hour — approximately three times a month — with a new friend?. The Friendship program nurtures the spiritual growth...
ReligionGrand Haven Tribune

Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don't wear masks. Allen said she has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
Versailles, OHSidney Daily News

Marshals celebrate 67 years

VERSAILLES — Joseph and Joanne Marshal, of Versailles, will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11, 2021. Joseph and the former Joanne Barga were married on Sept. 11, 1954 at St. Remy’s Catholic Church in Russia. The couple first met at a dance. Joseph and Joanne are the parents...
Educationelizabethton.com

Secular or Christian education?

Dear Rev. Graham: I have been given a scholarship to a state university, but my parents don’t like the idea of me getting a secular education. I don’t want to go against their advice, but I don’t have the same financial opportunity at a Christian college. Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college? — C.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy