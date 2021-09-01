Redbox’s Top 10 DVD rentals

There are some who will cite streaming platforms at the death of the cinema and an overload of both movies and music that give too much choice and not enough financial recompense to those involved in their making. While this may be true in a number of recent cases, there are also occasions when having any movie at your fingertips can give a franchise and the company behind it a bit of a boost. It seems that Sony are currently riding on such a wave of attention right now thanks to the arrival of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. While the trailer itself was a huge record breaker, the ripples that have come from it are almost as big as those being seen in the Marvel Multiverse as all of Sony's previous Spider-Man movies have found themselves soaring up the iTunes rental chart.