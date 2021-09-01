Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Redbox’s Top 10 DVD rentals

By Tribune News Service
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

2. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — Warner.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redbox#Dvd#Sony 4#Paramount#Misfits#Lionsgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie skipping cinemas for Netflix release

Texas Chainsaw Massacre's new movie won't be scaring you on the big screen, as it has been confirmed that the film is skipping cinemas and will instead be released on Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the streaming service has secured global rights to the upcoming Legendary Pictures horror movie, which is the ninth instalment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre universe.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Jeepers Creepers franchise has been one of the few successful horror franchises to start in the last 20. Jeepers Creepers hasn’t had the same huge success as films like Saw and The Conjuring, but it introduced a new monster, The Creeper, into the world of horror movies. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees aren’t born every day. The Jeepers Creepers films have built a dedicated fan base willing and ready to watch The Creeper stalk his prey every 23 years for 23 days in spring. Now, the franchise is about to enter a new phase with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Biggest Marvel leak of 2021: This is the first ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Fans have been waiting for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for months, but Sony and Marvel never released one. We’re finally getting close to seeing the first teaser clip. If you’re lucky, you won’t even have to wait for Sony and Marvel to release it, as you might still find it online. The No Way Home trailer leak from late Sunday is probably the most significant MCU leak in recent history. Unlike other leaks and plot spoilers, the trailer appears to be authentic. It’s not just some crazy No Way Home trailer that a fan concocted using footage...
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

What Is The Correct Watch Order For Neon Genesis Evangelion?

Released from 1995 to 2021, Neon Genesis Evangelion is a formidable series to first get into. With its many nondescript titles, multiple edits of the same films, spin-off manga, and games, what do you need to watch?. Most people think of the original 26-episode anime and its conclusion film End...
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Shang-Chi': Is the New MCU Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Wondering where you can watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings right now? That's understandable! Movie release strategies have become increasingly complicated in recent years, and never more so than in the pandemic era. Is it on Netflix? Is it streaming anywhere? Is it streaming and in theaters? None of the above? I never thought I'd spend so much of my time wondering how the heck I can watch new movies, but not to worry, we've put together a handy guide to how you can watch Shang-Chi right now, so you can skip the wondering and get right to watching the latest chapter in the MCU.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Last Airbender” Series Sets Cast

Nearly three years after it was picked up straight-to-series, Netflix have announced the main cast of its live-action adaptation of the famed Nickelodeon animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender”. Gordon Cormier (“The Stand”) will play Aang, a 12-year-old airbending prodigy who happens to be the Avatar, master of all four...
TV & VideosPosted by
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
MoviesPolygon

Black Widow, Evangelion 3.0, and every new movie you can watch at home this weekend

This weekend once again saw the theatrical release calendar buckle over COVID-19 concerns, as the Delta variant continues to raise questions over theater safety and general interest in heading back to the movies. Sony opted to bump Venom: Let there Be Carnage a few weeks to October, while Disney and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit Disney Plus just 45 days after its theatrical debut in September, a new condensed window for the studio. But this weekend still sees the debut of Don’t Breathe 2, showing at least some confidence in audiences trekking to the local multiplex.
Moviesramascreen.com

Disney’s CRUELLA Will Be Available To Disney+ Subscribers Beginning Friday, August 27

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. Hello, Cruel World. Starting Friday, August 27, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy the movie event that kicked off the summer, Disney’s “Cruella.” All the fun, fashion and edge served up by Academy Award® winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson will be available for streaming again and again, exclusively on Disney+.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

What is The Batman HBO Max release date?

Has The Batman HBO Max release date been confirmed? In fact, is The Batman coming to HBO Max at all, or has Warner Bros decided to only give the eagerly-anticipated DC Comics movie a theatrical release? Previously recent DC movies such as this month’s The Suicide Squad launched on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as it arrived in theaters, so will The Batman follow suit? Let’s find out.
Marietta, GAPosted by
Us Weekly

Daniel LaRusso’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Is Becoming an Airbnb Rental Property

Take a Karate Kid vacation! The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that served as the LaRusso home in Netflix’s Cobra Kai series is becoming an Airbnb. The house, located in Marietta, Georgia, recently sold for $2.4 million after hitting the market in April, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, the new owners plan to list it on the popular home-sharing app, meaning Cobra Kai superfans will soon be able to live their LaRusso fantasy with a stay at the house.
ComicsComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Have Found Combustion Man's Perfect Casting

With the recent reveal of the live-action cast for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender, fans are debating who future characters might be portrayed by in the large stable of actors that make up Hollywood, with one fan seemingly finding the perfect actor to portray the enigmatic villain known as "Combustion Man". While this explosive villain was also referred to by Sokka as "Sparky Sparky Boom Man," the terror that was apparent in his power was clear as he would unleash devastating attacks from the third eye that was on the front of his forehead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants To Release 2 Star Wars Movies Every Year

After The Force Awakens exploded into theaters to become the first movie in history not directed by James Cameron to earn over $2 billion at the box office, you could almost hear Disney and Lucasfilm rubbing their hands in glee once they realized that Star Wars was back in a bigger way than they could have ever imagined.
TV & Videosstartattle.com

Intrusion (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

A woman moves to a small town with her husband, but is rattled when she is targeted for a home invasion. Startattle.com – Intrusion 2021. Production : Sea Smoke Entertainment / Creator Media Entertainment / EMJAG Productions / Good Universe / Outlaw Productions (I) Distributor : Netflix. Intrusion movie. Intrusion...
MoviesMovieWeb

Sony's Spider-Man Movies Top Rental Charts After No Way Home Trailer

There are some who will cite streaming platforms at the death of the cinema and an overload of both movies and music that give too much choice and not enough financial recompense to those involved in their making. While this may be true in a number of recent cases, there are also occasions when having any movie at your fingertips can give a franchise and the company behind it a bit of a boost. It seems that Sony are currently riding on such a wave of attention right now thanks to the arrival of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. While the trailer itself was a huge record breaker, the ripples that have come from it are almost as big as those being seen in the Marvel Multiverse as all of Sony's previous Spider-Man movies have found themselves soaring up the iTunes rental chart.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'No One Gets Out Alive' Trailer Reveals an Inescapable Boarding House Nightmare in Netflix Horror Movie

Netflix has released the trailer and poster for No One Gets Out Alive, and Collider can exclusively reveal the first glimpse of the upcoming horror film based on the award-winning book of the same name by Adam Nevill, about a young immigrant woman who takes a room in a boarding house and finds herself confronted with an inescapable nightmare. No One Gets Out Alive will be released globally on Netflix on September 29.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Lionsgate’s Horror Flick THE AMITYVILLE MOON Coming to Digital and DVD

Evil lurks in the holiest of places in the new horror film THE AMITYVILLE MOON, coming to On Demand, Digital and DVD October 5 from Lionsgate. What if a house of holiness turned out to be a haven of evil? As Alyssa and Karla try to escape from the church home that holds them captive, Karla is slaughtered by a vicious, semi-human creature. After Detective Kimball tracks down Alyssa at a rowdy biker bar, she tells Kimball that women inmates disappear every full moon, and shows him the silver bullets in her gun. Now the two must return to the halfway house to confront the priest and nuns—and the snarling, savage evil—that dwell within.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Is Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings on Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu?

Based on Marvel Comics, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is an action–adventure film that follows Shang-Chi, the son of Wenwu, a fearsome warrior and the creator of the society known as the Ten Rings. After being subjected to his father’s cruel methods that are designed to shape him as an assassin, Shang-Chi tries to distance himself from his dysfunctional family and settles in San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy