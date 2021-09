It would appear that nostalgia isn’t always the best idea since Punky Brewster has, at this time, been canceled on Peacock and there’s no word at this point if anyone is willing to pick her show up yet again to give her another chance. Considering the way the show ended it could be stated that it might have been on a somewhat happy note since Punky was set to adopt Izzy and give the kid a better life. Some might state that they could have predicted this, and it’s fair to say that it might be a good point, but it’s still kind of the wrong time to say “I told you so” since Punky Brewster was a favorite show of many people when we were younger since she was an irascible kid that spoke to a lot of the youth at that time and was someone that kids could relate to in a few different ways even if they didn’t share the character’s background. What has to be said about this show however is that it was the best guess as to how things were going to go, since it’s been a long time since we’ve seen the character.