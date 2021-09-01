Study: Maryland Could Generate $2.3 Billion By Leasing BWI

Maryland could generate $2.3 billion by leasing Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, giving the state money for other needed infrastructure projects, according to a new Reason Foundation study of U.S. airports. Based on data from previous airport sales and long-term leases around the world, the Reason Foundation report shows BWI Marshall Airport could be worth between $1.6 billion and $2.3 billion if long-term leased to a private airport company and investors. Due to airport projects still being paid for, the airport has $642 million in debt. After paying off this debt as federal law requires, the state could net $1.6 billion from a long-term lease of BWI Marshall Airport.