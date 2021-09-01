Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Study: Maryland Could Generate $2.3 Billion By Leasing BWI

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 6 days ago
Maryland could generate $2.3 billion by leasing Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, giving the state money for other needed infrastructure projects, according to a new Reason Foundation study of U.S. airports. Based on data from previous airport sales and long-term leases around the world, the Reason Foundation report shows BWI Marshall Airport could be worth between $1.6 billion and $2.3 billion if long-term leased to a private airport company and investors. Due to airport projects still being paid for, the airport has $642 million in debt. After paying off this debt as federal law requires, the state could net $1.6 billion from a long-term lease of BWI Marshall Airport.

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

