Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Paul Schrader Digs Into Tortured Souls and Metaphors in ‘The Card Counter’

By Jazz Tangcay
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFfwF_0bjNJgE700

Since 1976’s “Taxi Driver,” filmmaker Paul Schrader says he has been looking for certain problems that he could place within a metaphor. In that case, he says, “It was a young man’s sense of loneliness, and the yellow taxi car was the metaphor. And I’d put the two together to create sparks and see what happens.”

He does it again in his latest movie, “The Card Counter,” which bows at the Venice Film Festival Sept. 2. This time, he wanted to do the story of someone in purgatory — the casino circuit was the perfect setting. “When was the last time you saw someone laughing there?” he asks. The film follows William (Oscar Issac), a veteran who served at Abu Ghraib. He is also a lonely and tortured soul.

“I discovered when I put the metaphor and a problem next to each other that this was a man who would have been punished by the U.S. government,” Schrader says. “But he still feels he hasn’t been punished enough.” William lives a life of self-punishment, waiting for personal redemption.

Guilt is something Schrader is used to. “I grew up in the Christian Reformed Church that said, ‘I’m terrible, you’re even worse.’ I have a background, even if I don’t believe, that predisposes me to invite guilt as the gift that keeps on giving.” Schrader continues, “When I see a truly guilty person, like this, in real life, they’re full of fabrications and they’re trying to explain to you how they didn’t do anything bad, and the media is deceptive. My take is, I did something bad and you think you’ve punished me? You haven’t. I’m still punishing me.”

Schrader, who received his first Oscar nomination for original screenplay for 2019’s “First Reformed,” says, if you’re able to tell a story for 45 minutes and it keeps someone interested, you have a movie. “I don’t start writing until I know, pretty closely, what will happen on every page.”

Schrader also says he doesn’t do much research, only what’s necessary. “I’ve never driven a taxi cab. I’ve never been a social escort and I’ve never been a professional poker player. I know enough to get by.”

The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, breaking away from comedy in her role as La Linda, a middleman, agent and pimp. It’s not the first time Schrader has cast a comedian, going against type.

He cast Richard Pryor in “Blue Collar” and most recently, Cedric the Entertainer appeared in “First Reformed.” “It’s great for these comedians. They want a chance to say, ‘I can do things other than stand-up,’” says Schrader.

Haddish was eager to learn from him. “The best lesson I could give her was not to be too needy and not be thrown if something’s not working. You’re not going to get thrown in a movie because you have a director and a story to protect you. You’re not out there alone.”

When COVID shut his movie down with 80% already shot, he admits he was worried the film would not see the light of day. With six scenes left, he started putting the film together with still images and placeholders. “I could show it to people and ask, ‘What am I missing?’” One of those was Martin Scorsese, who is credited as an executive producer. “That was the upside of the hiatus, that I could go back and have the luxury of Marty.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaphor#Soul#Tortured Souls#The Card Counter#Abu Ghraib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

Photos From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

From Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” to the much-anticipated premiere of “Dune,” the 78th Venice International Film Festival boasts buzzy movies and a head-turning procession of stars. See photos from the red-carpet return of one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals.
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.
MoviesVariety

‘Top Gun’ Postponement Could Mean These Other Movies Will Move, Too

If the pandemic has taught us anything about the box office, when one movie is rescheduled, others could follow like dominoes. Paramount vacated the remainder of the 2021 theatrical calendar on Wednesday, pushing Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel from November to May 2022, bumping the next sequel to another Cruise franchise, “Mission: Impossible,” further into 2022.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Paul Schrader Talks “Infectious” Cancel Culture, Why The Oscars Are “Broken” & Being Thrown Out Of Paul Dano’s Zoom Poker Club – Venice

Paul Schrader is set to return to Venice Film Festival tomorrow with The Card Counter, four years after his Ethan Hawke-starring First Reformed debuted at the Italian festival to acclaim. The director’s new movie stars Oscar Isaac as a wandering poker player, William Tell, who has a dark past working in military ‘black sites’. When he meets Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a young man who is similarly lost, he decides to play on behalf of a gambling syndicate run by La Linda (Tiffany Haddish) in a bid to win enough money to help his new companion. Willem Dafoe also makes an appearance...
GamblingPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Card Counter’: Paul Schrader on the Ways Scorsese and ‘Taxi Driver’ Informed New Gambling Drama

Some filmmakers write a hit movie and spend the ensuing years trying to escape its shadow. Paul Schrader never flinched. Forty-five years after his “Taxi Driver” script put him on the map, the writer-director has developed a body of work loaded with alienated anti-heroes compelled to violent and reckless extremes for the sake of a higher calling. That includes “The Card Counter,” in which Oscar Isaac plays guilt-stricken Abu Ghraib vet William Tell, a man with a gambling addiction compelled to help the revenge-seeking son (Tye Sheridan) of a former colleague. Taking justice into his own hands, Isaac’s William Tell slithers...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Paul Schrader Talks Getting Martin Scorsese To Sign Up For ‘The Card Counter’ & How He Helped With The Finished Film

The latest film from Paul Schrader, the new thriller, “The Card Counter,” finds itself in a similar position as many features from the last year. The film was greenlit and began production prior to the massive worldwide outbreak of COVID. And like many other features, “The Card Counter” found its production shut down due to the entire film industry taking a step back to deal with the pandemic. Even though the shutdown wasn’t ideal (Schrader had some choice words for it as it was happening), it did provide the filmmaker a chance to get some important feedback on his film before finishing it up months later.
MilitaryMilitary.com

A Military Interrogator Confronts His Past in ‘The Card Counter’

A veteran tries to forget his troubled past at the gambling tables in “The Card Counter,” written and directed by the legendary Paul Schrader (“Taxi Driver,” “Rolling Thunder”). The film will be released in theaters on Sept. 10, 2021. Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy)...
Miami, FLflickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MoviesScreendaily

HanWay boards sales on Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’

HanWay Films will handle international sales on Paul Schrader’s upcoming feature film Master Gardener, with Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver to star. Edgerton will play the master gardener of an American estate who is forced to confront his dark past. Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti will produce...
MoviesBoston Globe

Big themes in small rooms, a Paul Schrader staple

Paul Schrader’s first film credit came in 1974. With his brother, Leonard, he wrote “The Yakuza.” Schrader then earned himself a place in film history: writing “Taxi Driver”(1976) and co-writing “Raging Bull” (1980). In between, he made his directorial debut, with “Blue Collar” (1978). That’s a pretty formidable half-dozen years. Yet Schrader didn’t get his first Oscar nomination, for best original screenplay, until “First Reformed” (2017). It’s been that kind of career: enduring, often high profile, usually unpredictable, only intermittently mainstream.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Filmmaker Paul Schrader compares cancel culture to the Delta variant

Paul Schrader defended Kevin Spacey's casting in his first movie since sexual misconduct allegations were made against him in 2017, and that was after he himself had already offered to cast the disgraced actor in 2018. Schrader mentioned Spacey's name again while discussing cancel culture in a new Deadline interview.
EntertainmentComplex

The Card Counter (September 10)

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish. Paul Schrader is already one of the most acclaimed screenwriters/directors in history, famously having penned a few of Martin Scorsese’s most critically lauded films, including Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Taxi Driver. In recent years he’s seen a resurgence of popularity with his critically adored 2018 drama First Reformed that saw him earn his first Oscar nomination over his long career. Schrader has returned in both directing and writing capacities with this month’s star-studded The Card Counter. The crime drama centers on ex-military interrogator and gambler William Tell (Oscar Isaac) as he tries to reform an angry young man (Tye Sheridan) with a mutual enemy by going from casino to casino, ultimately hoping to win the World Series of Poker. Expect ruminations on societal troubles, the way violence erodes men, and self-destruction: this is a Paul Schrader film after all. Like Schrader’s other films, The Card Counter looks dark and intense, and a worthy showcase for Oscar Isaac, as well as co-stars Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish (who’s playing off type here in a completely serious role). The Card Counter looks to continue Paul Schrader’s late-career renaissance.
MoviesSan Bernardino County Sun

‘Card Counter’ director Paul Schrader talks Oscar Isaac, haunted men and ‘Taxi Driver’ voiceover

Paul Schrader made his name as the screenwriter of tormented or lost souls, with “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Mosquito Coast,” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” As a director, he has excavated and explored similar veins, from “Blue Collar” to “American Gigolo” to “Affliction” and, more recently, “First Reformed” and now “The Card Counter,” which will be released Sept. 10.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Paul Schrader’s next taps Edgerton, Weaver

Veteran filmmaker Paul Schrader’s next “The Master Gardener” has tapped Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver for lead roles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film boasts an original screenplay by “First Reformed” helmer Schrader. “When the idea first started, it was one of my male protagonists, but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique,” he said in a statement.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Card Counter’ Review: Oscar Isaac Bets It All in Paul Schrader’s Transcendent Poker Drama

“You get a job, you become the job.” That’s what a veteran cabbie named Wizard tells born-again hack Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” which Paul Schrader wrote just before he turned 30. “I envy you, your youth,” he goes on to say. “Go on, get laid. Get drunk. Do anything. You got no choice, anyway. I mean, we’re all fucked. More or less.” As Travis learns the hard way a few reels later, Schrader typically falls on the side of “more,” but not without any margin of error. Many of the films that Schrader went on to direct himself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy