New York activates first opt-out community solar program in the U.S.
The first community solar program in the U.S. to automatically enroll residents is now active in Western New York. The community choice solar program has been made available to more than 3,800 households and small businesses in Brockport and Lima as part of Joule Community Power’s Finger Lakes Community Choice program. All eligible residents are automatically enrolled without having to take additional steps.www.renewableenergyworld.com
