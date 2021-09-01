New York activates first opt-out community solar program in the U.S.

Vermont this summer launched an initiative to spur a challenging but potentially crucial market in the state’s decarbonization goals: ground-source heat pumps. But even with generous new incentives for homeowners, installation is expensive — running upward of $25,000 to $40,000 — and the market is small. Supporters say that while ground-source (also known as geothermal) technology could help New England states achieve their electrification goals, it will take some time to ramp up.