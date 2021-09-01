Cancel
‘Seinfeld’ to Stream on Netflix in October

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
The summer of George may have passed them by, but at least “ Seinfeld ” arrives on Netflix well ahead of Festivus, or television fans may have had a lot of grievances to air this year. All 180 episodes of the classic 1990s sitcom are launching Oct. 1 on the streaming giant.

“Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Jerry Seinfeld in a joke statement. “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Netflix acquired the rights to “Seinfeld” in 2019 in an expensive five-year deal with Sony Pictures Television, which controls the distribution of the former NBC series. Then, the show was still under a streaming deal with Hulu, where it has stayed through the middle of this year.

Starring Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander, “Seinfeld” follows four friends living in New York City as they lament life, struggle with romantic relationships and get into sticky situations centering on fights over parking spaces, the inability to remember where they parked in a mall parking lot, the failure to follow the rules of ordering soup, deportation and more. Episodes are bookended by bits of Seinfeld’s stand-up comedy, as his character in the show is also a comedian.

“Seinfeld” ran for nine seasons on NBC, premiering in July 1989 and concluding in May 1998. It was created by Seinfeld and David, who executive produce alongside Howard West and George Shapiro. The series is a West/Shapiro Production, in association with Castle Rock Entertainment.

The show won 10 Emmy awards during its run, including three supporting comedy actor trophies for Richards, a supporting comedy actress statue for Louis-Dreyfus and a comedy series statue (in 1993).

