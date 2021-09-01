Cancel
Congress & Courts

Panel wrestling with eligibility criteria for $250M in COVID bonuses for front-line workers

By Minnesota News Network
minnesota93.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special panel is now wrangling with details of *which* front-line workers will share in 250 million dollars of COVID bonuses approved by the legislature. House Democratic Majority Leader Ryan Winkler suggests all front-line workers be eligible for a meaningful amount of money — say 15-hundred dollars — but they might not get all of it right away because only 250 million dollars is appropriated so far:

