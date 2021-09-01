Cancel
Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast: One rescued, five still missing

By Mike Brest
A Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego, and a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

An MH-60S helicopter that embarked aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the sea roughly 60 nautical miles off the coast on Tuesday afternoon, the Navy said in a statement .

One crew member has been rescued, while five others remained unaccounted for as of 1:58 a.m. EST, the Commander Third Fleet Public Affairs office explained. The rescued sailor is in stable condition, according to a recent update.

Both Navy air and surface assets, as well as Coast Guard assets, are participating in the search operation.

Five additional sailors were hurt in the incident. Two had to be transported ashore for treatment, while the other three suffered minor injuries and were able to remain on the ship.

The operators had been "conducting routine flight operations" at the time of the accident and there is an investigation underway, though the fleet has not said what could have caused it.

The USS Lincoln said in a separate statement , "We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families of our shipmates directly affected by this tragedy, and keep all of Lincoln Nation and our embarked shipmates in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

