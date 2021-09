Given the mind-boggling and sometimes downright horrifying variety of things that have been found hiding between the pages of a book, bookmarks are an absolute necessity in readers’ lives. Even if you are theoretically okay with dog eared pages and cracked spines, it is sometimes a reflex to grab the first thing you can lay your hands on and shove it between the pages of the book you are reading to mark your place. One can never have enough bookmarks, they are one of the easiest things to misplace and as essential to intergalactic travel for bookish folks as towels and the correct guidebook. So, here we have curated for you the best DIY bookmark ideas so that you can replenish your stock and have something for every bookish mood.