The Bellingham Bay Marathon Is Just Around the Corner: Time to Gear Up

The next page turned on the calendar will bring us to September. That means the change of seasons and fall is finally here!. For this writer, that is the best time of year as upland hunting and many other pursuits will be here soon. Starting things off will be early goose season, which opens this year on Sept. 1. This special season is focused on resident Canada geese, whose growing numbers have created issues as the geese move into grassy areas like golf courses and school athletic fields and leave behind their “calling cards.” Each goose deposits a significant amount of fecal matter, and the droppings are a mess that also create health challenges. The early season has a liberal limit of 15 geese a day, but few hunters are able to fill the limit. The season does help reduce the problem and the hunt tends to move the birds from problem areas where hunting is allowed.