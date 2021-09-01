Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

The Bellingham Bay Marathon Is Just Around the Corner: Time to Gear Up

By Tony Moceri
whatcomtalk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you noticed more people than usual running on Whatcom County’s roads and trails recently? Many of them are likely training for one of the upcoming Bellingham Bay Marathon races. The 5k and 10k races take place September 25th, followed by the half and full marathons on the 26th. With...

www.whatcomtalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Just Around The Corner#Race#Fairhaven Runners#Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Asotin, WAKLEWTV

Racers gear up for Thunder on the Snake

ASOTIN, Wash. — It’s a quiet, relaxing day on the Snake River - with one exception. With a weekend of racing ahead, racers are tuning their boats, getting ready for Thunder on the Snake. Ryan Hudson has been racing for 10 years. After the races were amidst the 2020 pandemic,...
HobbiesAthol Daily News

The Sportsman’s Corner: Fall is just around the corner

The next page turned on the calendar will bring us to September. That means the change of seasons and fall is finally here!. For this writer, that is the best time of year as upland hunting and many other pursuits will be here soon. Starting things off will be early goose season, which opens this year on Sept. 1. This special season is focused on resident Canada geese, whose growing numbers have created issues as the geese move into grassy areas like golf courses and school athletic fields and leave behind their “calling cards.” Each goose deposits a significant amount of fecal matter, and the droppings are a mess that also create health challenges. The early season has a liberal limit of 15 geese a day, but few hunters are able to fill the limit. The season does help reduce the problem and the hunt tends to move the birds from problem areas where hunting is allowed.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Marathon Man gears up for another fishing world record

RACINE, Wis. – After seven World Championships of Freshwater Fishing and a Guinness World Record for most fish caught in 24 hours, you’d think that Marathon Man Jeff Kolodzinski would simply settle for a leisurely day on the water. Not so. His tireless desire to help people through the language of fishing has driven him to his next Marathon Mission 9/11 to benefit military families and first responders.
ShoppingCAR AND DRIVER

Car Gear on Sale Just in Time for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day represents a day of celebration for the incredible achievements of workers around the United States. Along with that, Labor Day means the end of summer, the last car shows of the season, and school bells ringing. With this holiday on the horizon come sales—something we all love—and car gear on sale is even better.
Sportstriathlete.com

Your Ultimate Guide to Ultra Triathlon

Does the thought of two days of continuous swim-bike-run sound appealing to you? How about five days, or better yet, ten or twenty? Ultra-distance triathlon, or races beyond the 140.6 miles of an iron-distance event, are growing in popularity as athletes find new and creative ways to put their endurance to the test. If the idea of racing for hundreds of miles over multiple days sounds a bit extreme, that’s because it is. Unlike your local sprint triathlon, ultra-distance races aren’t the type of events to enter on a whim.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Autumn is right around the corner

Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp days, chilly nights, the changing colors of the leaves and pumpkin everything. Labor Day weekend is typically labeled as the unofficial end to the summer season, while meteorologists consider Sept. 1 as the start of the fall season. However, the official first day of fall is actually on Sept. 22.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

How to race when you’re under-trained

Every year, thousands of runners at road races across Canada, the U.S. and beyond opt not to show up on race day because they’re undertrained. It’s easy to sign up for a race months in advance, brimming with confidence, only to have life commitments or other issues derail your training. If you find yourself in this predicament, don’t throw in the towel just yet. You can still get to the finish line (and not forfeit that pricey registration fee) with just a few tweaks to your race day strategy.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

How a Bench Press Challenge Helped Me Crush My Next Road Race

People often look at me and tell me they know I’m a runner. It’s usually a compliment. But the genetic lottery of traits that made me a shoe-in for the cross-country squad, also made me a longshot for any sport involving a ball or puck. In particular, strength has always been my greatest weakness.
Cyclingnwahomepage.com

Gearing Up for Cycle September

A new month brings ways for you and your family to get out and explore the beautiful trails we have in Northwest Arkansas. Watch as Bianca Montoya (Bike NWA) joins Good Day NWA to talk about how you can get involved with Cycle September. Bike NWA is also hosting several upcoming Slow Streets events in Northwest Arkansas.
Theater & Dancevegas24seven.com

SPOOKTACULAR ADVENTURES ARE RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT THE SPRINGS PRESERVE

SPOOKTACULAR ADVENTURES ARE RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER. A spooktacular good time is guaranteed for all as the Springs Preserve brings back its popular Haunted Harvest Festival. This family-friendly event will feature themed trick-or-treat stations, live entertainment, activities for all ages, and much more! We’ll also have new ghostly surprises around every corner for those willing to brave Boo!town, filled with more creepy fun than you can shake a wand at!
WorkoutsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pandemic Pounds Removed At Outdoor Fitness Class For Women

Even before the pandemic, a lot of women found themselves out of shape. However, now even more women are longing for a more fit body and human connection!. Code Pink Boot Camp is the perfect solution. This is a fitness program designed for women that are out of shape. Most women in class are about 10 to 50 pounds overweight and range in age from 40 to 70. The workouts are OUTSIDE! You get to spend time in nature with fresh air and enormous group camaraderie!
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Women’s Workout Racerback Tank Tops Loose Fit Sleeveless Athletic

DESIGN: Loose fit, scoop neck, racerback workout tank tops cut for full range of movement. Rounded hem falls below the hips for better coverage. DETAILS: Flat lock seams to reduce chafe. No annoying label at neck area – soft and comfortable to wear. OCCASION: Perfect for everyday wear, sports, pilates,...
Boulder, COClimbing

Stay Redpoint Fit with Just One Two-Hour Gym Session Per Week

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. With such a wealth of training information out there, it’s hard to know where to start. For some of us, simpler is better, as with this easy gym workout you can do solo, once or twice a week, either to maintain fitness gains or even push to the next level.
WorkoutsGreatist

What Are the Benefits of Squats? We Did the Heavy Lifting

BUTT (did you see that big butt thrown in there?) squats and improper form are a no-no combo. Without good form, you could injure yourself and ultimately miss out on some of the move’s benefits. We consulted NASM-certified personal trainer Katelyn Barrons to get the lowdown on the benefits of...
ApparelRunnersWorld

The Best New Balance Hoodies for Every Runner

As we start to head into the bliss of fall running, we’ve researched and evaluated the best New Balance hoodies in order to recommend our favorites. Nobody tests more gear than we do at Runner’s World, and we love the versatility and comfort of a good hoodie. Some of these hoodies are designed specifically for logging miles, and others will keep you toasty as you kick back and relax after a workout (that’s maybe our favorite part of running, by the way).
Workoutstriathlete.com

Train 360: A Complete Look at Absolutely Everything That Goes Into Mirinda Carfrae’s FTP Bike Test

Train 360 is our new training column, designed to give you a deeper look at the many different aspects that go into a professional athlete executing a key workout. A key workout is considered a session that will yield significant fitness gains and is often positioned in a training program so that the athlete can hit it feeling relatively fresh and able to give it their all. As well as the key workout (which is listed in full below), there are many other factors to consider, including: “primer” sessions in the days leading in, activation and mobility exercises beforehand, fueling and nutrition (both before, during, and after the workout), mental preparation, coaching points, and all of the gear and equipment involved. We’ve got it all outlined below—and who better to kick off the series than three-time world champion Mirinda Carfrae…
FitnessTODAY.com

16 best matching workout sets for women in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If we had to choose one...
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Women’s Tummy Control High Waist Yoga Tight Pants Workout

Yoga leggings have two side pockets,can enough space for smartphones and other essential items. This leggings combine Pop style,function and performance which is the perfect choice for yoga, running, dancing ,exercise, fitness, any type of workout, or everyday use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy