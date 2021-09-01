Amazon to hold nationwide recruiting event with more than 40,000 tech, corporate jobs available

File photo The company is also hiring for tens of thousands of hourly positions in Amazon’s operations network. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is hiring for more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles at more than 220 locations across the U.S.

The company is also hiring for tens of thousands of hourly positions in Amazon’s operations network.

The online retailer said it is holding its largest training and recruiting event ever during its Career Day on Sept. 15 to help both current and future employees grow their careers. To register, visit www.amazoncareerday.com.

The event is designed to help all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or wanting to transition to a new career at Amazon or another company.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of more than 20,000 personalized career-coaching sessions with an Amazon recruiter.

The company is also offering thousands of 1-on-1 career coaching sessions for Amazon employees looking to grow their careers at the company or elsewhere.

“The event will bring together world-leading experts—including New York Times best-selling authors David Epstein and Carla Harris—to provide candid advice on how job seekers can start, build, or transition their careers,” Amazon said in a news release.

Amazon said it has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, and is now the largest job creator in the U.S.

During Career Day last year, Amazon saw its highest one-week number of job applications in the history of the company.

The event is open to everyone regardless of their level of experience, field, or background.

