We put Cici to task and asked her to run us through her Top Tracks. There’s not much love for “Show Me Love” and even less for David Guetta. Having just released her RA mix, RA.970, there’s never been a better time to ask Cici what tracks helped shape her as a selector. Beyond being a purveyor of fine dance music, however, Cici is also a producer and recently released her debut EP “Extraneous’ on Mella Dee’s Warehouse Music. To reinforce the point, there has never been a better time to discover further the tracks that shape her in the studio and the booth.