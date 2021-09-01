Red Black Football Podcast (Week 1 @ Georgia Tech w/ James Ester)
A new football season has arrived again, and NIU is more than ready to wipe the slate clean after an 0-6 record in 2020. The Huskies third campaign under head coach Thomas Hammock begins this Saturday in Atlanta when NIU faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Northern Star sports editor James Krause goes over the major storylines the offseason produced and redshirt freshman defensive tackle James Ester joins the program to discuss how NIU plans to stifle Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims. Plus, sports editor of The Technique Will Fuss and Krause discuss what to watch in the Huskies first-ever game in the Peach State.
