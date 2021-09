AURORA (CBS4) – As flu season approaches in Colorado, the second during the pandemic, people still receiving COVID-19 vaccines should not delay getting their flu shot, according to doctors. Staff at The Medical Center of Aurora say patients can even receive both shots on the same day, but should use separate arms so local reactions to either shot can be tracked separately. (credit: CBS) “If you get the flu, you need to go to the ER because you get the flu, you might be waiting many, many hours to do that so prevention is key here,” said Dr. Eric Hill, an emergency...