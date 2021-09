Best Buy! For the second straight vintage, John Freeman’s team in Walla Walla has earned our top rating for this incredibly priced Syrah from Mirage Vineyard (52%) along the Columbia River north of Pasco, Wash., and famed Klipsun Vineyard (34%) on Red Mountain and Browne Estate Vineyard (14%) in the Walla Walla Valley. This bottling spent nine months in a program of 20% new American oak and came out with aromas of violets, sugared plums, Marionberry, Bing cherry and cinnamont toast. Those delicious purple fruit tones swirl within an approachable texture that offers food-friendly brightness. Fortunately, Precept Wine nearly tripled the production of this Syrah from 2017 vintage.