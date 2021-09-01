Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Renée Schafer Horton: A enlightening conversation with a COVID vaccine resister

 6 days ago

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. It’s hard not to be boiling mad right now if you listened to the experts, washed your hands, wore your mask and got your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you could. We were this close to normal life, but then vaccination hesitancy kicked in, mutation happened and “Hello, delta variant.”

Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC sounds alarm: 2 dead in US from disease never seen outside tropics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a rare illness that was previously only seen in tropical climates, particularly South Asia and northern Australia. Now, two people are dead and two have recovered after being infected with melioidosis — a disease that had never...
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Public Healthhngn.com

South Africa Detects New COVID-19 Variant Believed to be Resistant to Vaccines and Highly Transmissible

A group of genetics researchers in South Africa has identified a new COVID-19 variant with mutations that could make it more infectious and resistant to vaccines. The C.1.2 variant, first detected in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces in South Africa in May, was found to be carrying mutations seen in other variants, such as Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma, according to researchers from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

The nation's roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation's blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City hospitals say resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine is decreasing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fewer adults are opposed to getting the shot, according to a new survey. Kansas City health officials say new mandates are a big reason for the change. When COVID-19 vaccines first became available people couldn't get it fast enough. Then the urgency dropped off. In Kansas City, most communities still have less than half of eligible adults vaccinated. But resistance to the vaccine is decreasing.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Public HealthUN News Centre

COVID-19: New Mu variant could be more vaccine-resistant

A new coronavirus “variant of interest” named Mu – also known by its scientific name as B.1.621 – is being closely monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO), the agency has said. In its weekly epidemiological update, published on Tuesday, WHO warned it was becoming increasingly prevalent in Colombia and...
PharmaceuticalsCNET

Why people don't want the COVID-19 vaccine: Hesitancy vs. resistance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. When the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, after an arduous year of disease, death and sheltering in place, many celebrated vaccination as a way out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects In Kids

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists have already established that the younger population is not really affected by COVID-19 because of the difference in their immune system compared to adults. However, children are still at risk since they can get infected with the novel coronavirus. This urged government leaders and medical experts to slowly but surely work on a solution that involves the administration of the vaccines in kids.

