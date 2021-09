It is no longer news that the overall corporate profitability picture is very strong. Not only have growth rates been in record territory, but so have total aggregate earnings, with 2021 Q2 aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 index reaching a new all-time quarterly record, surpassing the record set in the first quarter of the year. Other positives in the earnings picture include the breadth of strength across all the key sectors and the notable momentum on the revenue front.