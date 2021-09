POOL - Free Report) closed at $496.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Coming into today, shares of the distributor of supplies for swimming pools had gained 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.