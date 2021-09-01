Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Top Cities for Families on the East Coast

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what you need to know if you're looking to make the East Coast your home. Finding the right city to call home can be a challenge when you have a family to think about. Not only do you have to find an area with great schools, but you also have to make sure to move someplace where housing is relatively affordable (since kids take up a lot of money with extracurriculars and their constant outgrowing of clothes). Taking on too high a mortgage could put you at risk of falling behind on your other bills.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Real Estate Brokerage#Top Cities For Families#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Politicsbizjournals

Here are the best cities for remote workers

Remote work for millions of workers is here to stay, and a new study shows which cities have all the qualities needed for a new, mobile remote workforce. Marketing firm Higher Visibility crunched the numbers around average rent, house prices, happiness indicators, broadband availability, wifi hotspots, green space and even the number of coffee shops to find out which cities, large and small, are best for remote workers.
Posted by
Robert Turner

Rural America’s Infrastructure Staggers as Families Flee Big Cities

What happens when your employer's office is no longer your office? When the hour-long morning commute is replaced by a walk from your kitchen to your assigned workspace in your own home. Once the initial shock of adjustment passes, most Americans jump to the one obvious conclusion they are afforded by the pandemic-driven change to traditional office work. They are, suddenly and unexpectedly, FREE.
Greenville, NCWITN

Signs being installed for East Coast Greenway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are driving around you may have seen some signs going up that say East Coast Greenway. The greenway will stretch from Calais, Maine, and run all the way to Key West, Flordia. The East Coast Greenway links routes for bicycle riders, hikers or runners to...
New York City, NYFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ida's remnant swamps East Coast; 43 dead

NEW YORK – A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, filling low-lying apartments with water and turning roads into car-swallowing canals. In a region that...
New York City, NYThe Free Press

Dozens of flood deaths stun East Coast

NEW YORK — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers and tornado damage Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning at least 46 people in their homes and cars. In a region that had been warned about potentially...
CarsAutoweek.com

East Coast Rods or West Coast Rods—Which Ones Rule?

A new exhibit at the Audrain Auto Museum in Newport, Rhode Island, celebrates East Coast hot rods. There are 18 cars in all, some set up for the drag strip, others built for the street, but all representative of an entirely separate look from their West Coast counterparts. The exhibit...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge on track to having second-largest compost program on East Coast

With applications now open for small businesses to participate in the city-run commercial compost pilot program, Cambridge is on track to having the second-largest composting program on the East Coast, just behind New York City. “We’re definitely leaders in that vein,” said Mike Orr, recycling director. If all 100 spots...
EconomyMotley Fool

Top Cities for Retirees in the Southwest

Closing in on retirement and starting to consider a big move? These Southwest cities have a lot to offer retirees. Retirees tend to flock to locales where they can relax, enjoy nice weather, and live on as little income as possible. These traits all make the Southwestern U.S. a very popular destination for retirees. With its hot, dry climate; relatively low cost of living; and retiree-friendly tax laws, it's no wonder aging Americans love the Southwest.
Seattle, WAMotley Fool

Top Cities for Millennials in the Pacific Northwest

Millennials love the Pacific Northwest. If you're considering a move, check out these top cities to see if one might be right for you. If you're a millennial considering a life-changing move, now's as good a time as any. Things may currently be a bit tight in the housing market, but even with inventory down and the number of buyers high, mortgage rates are still sitting near record lows. Clearly, it's a great time to lock in a low rate if you can manage to score your dream home.
Charleston, SCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Largest East Coast quake struck 135 years ago in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The 135th anniversary of the strongest earthquake ever recorded on the U.S. East Coast is coming up Tuesday. The magnitude 7 earthquake shook Charleston after dark on Aug. 31, 1886, killing more than 100 people and causing about $100 million in damage, the United States Geological Survey said in a statement.
Louisiana StateWOWT

NE-TF1 wraps Louisiana mission, on stand-by for East Coast deployment

(WOWT) - Nebraska Task Force 1 completed its mission in Louisiana on Thursday, helping the severely flooded and damaged state recover from Hurricane Ida. Chief Brad Thavenet told 6 News on Thursday morning that the state no longer needs their help, but in the five days the task force was there, the recovery efforts were nonstop.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Remnants of Ida moving slowly towards the East Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Landfall was made Sunday by Ida as a category 4 major hurricane. As of 5 a.m., Ida is a Tropical Storm and will continue to move Northeast in the next couple of hours and days and will weaken significantly. Rain and storm chances will increase for...
New York City, NYbuzzfeednews.com

18 People Are Dead After The Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Slammed The East Coast

The remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the East Coast on Wednesday night with record-breaking rain and flash flooding, killing at least 18 people. Eight of them, including a toddler and an 86-year-old woman, drowned in New York City basement apartments in the worst flash flooding event the city has ever experienced. Another person died in a vehicle collision in Queens.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants get creative to attract and keep workers

Around the country, restaurants large and small are adding new tricks to their toolboxes when it comes to hiring and keeping workers. Creativity appears to be key in the industry’s ongoing labor market struggles. Operators are, of course, increasing wages, but they’re also experimenting with more days off, new operating models and other perks to attract and retain employees.
Environmentkyma.com

Video Blog: East Coast Flooding

EAST COAST, U.S.A (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Hurricane Ida may have transitioned into a tropical storm, but the floodwaters it brought in still pose a huge threat. Across the east coast, Ida has spawned multiple tornadoes and continues to pour down. Strong rain caused the Schuylkill River to overflow into communities in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs.
Worcester, MABay News 9

International cannabis brand 'Cookies' opens first East Coast location in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. - Local cannabis shop 'New Dia' has announced a partnership with international cannabis brand Cookies. The two held a grand opening Saturday on Cambridge Street in Worcester. It's the first-ever Cookies storefront on the east coast. The location will offer unique strains of cannabis. Hundreds lined the street to get into the building. New Dia says the partnership will help them continue their mission as one of the first economic empowerment applicants in the state, and create employment opportunities in the community. The founder of Cookies attended the opening to enjoy the energy and excitement in Worcester.

Comments / 0

Community Policy