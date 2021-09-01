Top Cities for Families on the East Coast

Here's what you need to know if you're looking to make the East Coast your home. Finding the right city to call home can be a challenge when you have a family to think about. Not only do you have to find an area with great schools, but you also have to make sure to move someplace where housing is relatively affordable (since kids take up a lot of money with extracurriculars and their constant outgrowing of clothes). Taking on too high a mortgage could put you at risk of falling behind on your other bills.