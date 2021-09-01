Cancel
Michaela Coel Covers ELLE UK / Talks Overcoming Hurt & the Complexities of Being a Black Woman in the Spotlight

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichaela Coel’s career is climbing from height to towering heights and her journey is celebrated in a cover feature for the October issue of ELLE UK. From ‘Chewing Gum’ to ‘I May Destroy You’ to her newly announced role on Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ there is no stopping the Emmy nominee.

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel: The cycle of grief helps people overcome trauma

Michaela Coel thinks the “cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around” before people can overcome their trauma. The 33-year-old actress and director was once drugged and sexually assaulted while on a night out, and has said she managed to process her traumatic experience by going through all the stages of grief and letting herself feel each emotion.
Michaela Coel says experiencing racism reminds her to keep fighting

Michaela Coel has said she’s “lucky” to still experience racism in places where she’s unknown, as a reminder to keep fighting it. The I May Destroy You creator said she does not wish to be “deluded” about such issues not happening anymore, and opened up about experiencing racism in different countries where she’s not famous.
Vogue Magazine

Michaela Coel on the Power of Being a Misfit

When Michaela Coel was in drama school, teachers told Coel and her classmates they should become ‘yes’ people if they hoped to make a living as storytellers, and that they should expect to be poor forever. Coel—most famous for writing, directing, and starring in HBO’s smash hit I May Destroy You, a fragmentary, terribly lucid gut punch of a series based on her own rape—initially loved the concept. “All of us united,” as she puts it. “Climbing towards storytelling at the risk of poverty, screaming ‘Yes!”
The Independent

Michaela Coel says she didn’t want to be ‘exploited’ by Netflix with million-dollar deal

Michaela Coel has discussed her decision to turn down a million dollar deal from Netflix for her show I May Destroy You.The series, which is written by and starring Coel and centres on a sexual assault she experienced in real life, aired on BBC One in July 2020 and went on to win two Baftas and be nominated for nine Emmys.During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour this morning (7 September), Coel was asked by host Emma Barnett: “You did turn down a million dollars from Netflix for I May Destroy You because you weren’t allowed to...
How Michaela Coel Found Her Voice

I was born and raised in London. The Square Mile, sometimes considered Tower Hamlets, sometimes considered “City of London”; home to both the Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. Between its modern corporate skyscraper towers and medieval alleyways exists a social housing estate. Right there, in plain sight, yet...
Michaela Coel on Doctor Who Buzz: "I Never Say Never to Anything"

By now, Doctor Who fans know what the deal is between now and the end of 2022. By the end of the year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall will wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, news of which has resulted in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. One name that has been getting a ton of buzz is award-winning I May Destroy You writer, director & star Michaela Coel– a name that Bleeding Cool has also considered and debated but to be clear? Those debates were whether or not the BBC could afford them, be flexible to their ever-increasing list of projects, and give them the creative freedom to bring the kind of "radical" change that the BBC promised from the next showrunner and Doctor. Now we're hearing from Coel, who took a very matter-of-fact approach in their response.
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Poses PREGNANT in Promotion of Debut Album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, who has announced that he is “expecting”!. The Pop provocateur lives up to his billing by posing pregnant in support of his debut album ‘Montero.’. The hotly anticipated project – which is preceded by singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – drops September 17 and to trumpet its arrival, Nas posted the following:

