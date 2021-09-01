Want the Secrets to More Money and Less Problems? Meet the Dynamic Authors of a New Book “8 Ways to Dominate ANY Real Estate Market” With Nate Martinez and Sarah Michelle Bliss

Nate Martinez is the owner of RE/MAX Professionals, a multi-office franchise located in the greater Phoenix area. He passionately believes in the value of education, having trained hundreds of real estate professionals across the globe as a speaker and a coach. With nearly 35 years in the real estate industry, he has been recognized with the Lifetime Achievement, Titan Team, Circle of Legends and the Luminary of Distinction from RE/MAX. One thing he is most proud of is the charitable contribution of his agents, and their support of the Children’s Miracle Network. In addition, he is also proud to be ranked the number one brokerage in Arizona when it comes to production per agent. The highlight of running his team is getting to work in the trenches every day with his fiancé Tonya, his oldest daughter Brandi and his son Nate Jr. Nate is an avid golfer, foodie, loves to attend sporting events and concerts and traveling the world. Together, Tonya and Nate are raising a teen daughter named Mila who they are so proud of.