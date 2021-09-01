50+ Orlando Events for Date Night this Month

OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST ORLANDO EVENTS FOR DATE NIGHT

Get out and explore this month with your favorite plus one by checking out one of these top Orlando events for date night this September 2021! Whether you are into wine pairings, zoo adventures or all things food, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.



There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for Orlando events for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more date night ideas in Orlando. Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.



Orlando events September 1 – 5



Man of La Mancha

September 2 – 19, various showtimes

Garden Theatre

A story of imagination, adventure, and chivalry rises from the darkness and despair of a prison cell, carried aloft by some of the American Theatre's most familiar and beloved songs.

Tickets start at $25



First Friday Food Trucks

Friday, September 3, 5:30-9:30pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Check out Clermont's monthly food truck extravaganza taking place the first Friday of every month. Stroll through Downtown Clermont while the DJ plays, enjoying food from a variety of vendors.

FREE admission



Brew & View: Hocus Pocus

Friday, September 3, 7-10:30pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Brew & View: Spooky Series is taking over the Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co parking lot every Friday this Fall! Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an open-air movie theater. Food Trucks & Small Shop Vendors will be available starting at 7:00 and the movie will begin at dusk.

FREE Admission



Movie Night at Leu Gardens: When Harry Met Sally

Friday, September 3, 8pm

Leu Gardens

Enjoy an outdoor movie with your favorite date. Pack a dinner picnic basket and seating, alcohol is permitted.

$6

Classic Albums Live: Queen “A Night at the Opera”

Friday, September 3, 8pm

Hard Rock Live Orlando

Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This month, honor the life and legacy of Freddie Mercury who would have been celebrating his 75th birthday this weekend!

Tickets start at $20



The Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley

September 3 – 6

Raglan Road Orlando

“Hooley” is a Gaelic term for a lively party with music, entertainment and fun for the whole family. This intimate music experience will feature top Irish bands playing everything from trad and folk to Celt grass and blues. The Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley will also include Hooley-crafted cocktails plus creative new bites by the pub’s inventive culinary team.

Menu prices vary



Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Select nights September 3 – October 31, 2021

Universal Studios Orlando

Get your screams out in an all new houses including Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Beetlejuice, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. Plus, enjoy themed scare zones, select rides open during the event, live entertainment, and specialty food and drinks. Admission to Halloween Horror Nights is NOT included in theme park admission and must be purchased separately.

$70.99 and up

Freestyle By The Beach – Bye Bye Summer Dance Party

Saturday, September 4, 7-11:30pm

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Say goodbye to summer Labor Day weekend at this oceanfront dance party on Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach's scenic oceanfront terrace. PS – plan the perfect long weekend getaway to Daytona Beach with our tips.

$25 – $75



3rd Annual Geeky Tiki Luau at ICEBAR

Sunday, September 5, 8pm-2am

ICEBAR Orlando

ICEBAR Orlando and Moshi Moshi productions brings you Geeky Tiki Luau 3, a Labor Day weekend block party event. Enjoy themed decor and the biggest permanent ice bar in the world with an adjacent dance floor to warm you up. We will have DJ’s spinning & Go-Go Dancers, exclusive drink specials, dancing, multiple bars, a costume contest with $100 bar tab up for grabs, and plenty of free parking. Seating will be available inside and outside. Tickets include access to ICEBAR Orlando plus themed shots.

$15

The Generous Pour

Through September 6

The Capital Grille

The annual summer wine event invites guests to sip as many wines as they wish from a collection of seven distinctive labels for $28 with dinner.

$28



SeaWorld's Electric Ocean

Select nights May 28 – September 6

SeaWorld Orlando

Stay late all summer to immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music and experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way. Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then end the night with Ignite, a fireworks and fountains spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

Included with park admission

Things to do in Orlando September 6 – 12



Free Labor Day Admisson to Harry P. Leu Gardens

Monday, September 6, 9am-5pm

Leu Gardens

Head to Audubon Park and take a leisurely stroll around this beautiful botanical garden, free of charge on Monday, September 6.

FREE Admission



Loose Lips

Tuesday, September 7, 8pm

Lil Indies

This monthly event series on the first Tuesday of every month features live readings of poetry, fiction, CNF, and comedy inspired by the month's news headlines.

Free





FusionFest Diversitastic! Dining Experience: Peru

Wednesday, September 8, 7-9pm

Aji Ceviche Bar

Each month FusionFest offers patrons a chance to immerse themselves into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds and mindsets of another part of the world. You’ll receive a full meal, chef talk about the food and eating customs, entertainment, presentation about the culture and more.

$49.95



Chateau Montelena Wine Cellars TasteMaker Dinner

September 8 and 9, 7pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House Orlando

With signature structure that yields exceptional Napa Valley wines, Stag's Leap pairs perfectly with an evening of indulgent Ruth's Chris flavors.

Call (407) 226-3900 to reserve



Thornton Park District 2nd Thursday Wine & Art Walk

Thursday, September 9, 6:30-9:30pm

Thornton Park District

Orlando's favorite reoccurring art night, with 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation along with art vendors, live music, DJ, artists and all sorts of fun! The cost of admission grants you a wristband glass and a map of all the participating drink locations. Glass pickup this month is at Wine & Corks.

$10

An Evening with Antoni Porowski

Friday, September 10, 8pm

The Plaza Live

Spend the evening with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

Tickets start at $35



Ivanhoe Artisan & Vendor Market

Saturday, September 11, 12-5pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Craft Show filled with crafters, vintage, shopping vendors and local businesses.

FREE



Movie Night: Despicable Me

Sunday, September 12, 7pm

Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center

Get ready for a minion laughs in the funniest blockbuster hits of the decade!

$5

Orlando Events September 13 – 19



The Wine Down Show

Wednesday, September 15, 7:30pm

SAK Comedy Lab

Orlando's Best Comedy Club (7 years running) is now bringing you a Wine Down Wednesday event including “all you can drink” wine and a comedy improv show featuring top professional talent.

$25

3rd Thursday at CityArts

Thursday, September 16, 6-9pm

Downtown Arts District Orlando

Art exhibits throughout downtown Orlando.

FREE admission



Uptown Vibes

Friday, September 17, 7pm

Eddie Rose Ampitheater

Enjoy good music, good food and good vibes! This event brings performances from talented local artists across a variety of music genres along with interactive games and delicious food and beverage options.

FREE admission



Brews Around the Zoo

September 18-19

Central Florida Zoo

Brews Around the Zoo will feature 15 beer stations with over 30 different craft beers, and live music.

$50



Hasan Minhaj

Sunday, September 19, 5:30pm and 8pm

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018.

$45



Clermont Sips and Salsa

Saturday, September 18

Waterfront Park

This much-anticipated event will offer the community all things SALSA! A display of cultural cuisine will be available in a variety of exquisite dishes, accompanied by live salsa music and dancing.

FREE admission



Date Night in the Plaza

Saturday, September 18, 8pm

Cranes Roost Park

Date Night in the Plaza is a new, unique event series in Cranes Roost Park. The Plaza will transform into the perfect setting for an adults only event under the stars. Enjoy an evening of 1920s jazz music featuring the NOLA Brass Band, food trucks and interactive games.

FREE admission

Sanford Food Truck Fiesta

Saturday, September 18, 5-9pm

Historic Downtown Sanford

Pet and family friendly event where you can grab some amazing food from 20+ of Orlando area's top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars, enjoy live music outside, craft artisans and vendors, plus plenty of outside tables and chairs to sit and eat your food truck bounty!

FREE Admission



Orlando miniFEST

Sunday, September 19, 1pm

Orlando Brewing

Enjoy an evening of music, art & community in a festival-style atmosphere!

$20

Things to do in Orlando September 20 – 26



Every Brilliant Thing

September 22 – October 16

Orlando Shakes

Told in collaboration with the audience, this uplifting story explores resilience, and the lengths we will go for those we love.

Tickets start at $46



Velvet Sessions: Bret Michaels

Friday, September 24, 6:30pm

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal

Rock along to hits that include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty To Me,” “Unskinny Bop,” “Nothin' But A Good Time” and more.

Tickets start at $80



The 2-Piano Benefit Concert

Friday, September 24, 8-10pm

The Nook on Robinson

The 2-Piano Project is an immersive classical music performance where the audience sits in the middle of two pianos.



Succulent Workshop

Saturday, September 25, 9:30am

Leu Gardens

Learn how to create a beautiful succulent arrangement in a hypertufa pot.

$35



Brews & Blooms

Saturday, September 25, 7:30pm

Orlando Brewing

Join Bomb Blooms Bombshell Pamela as she guides you through the process of designing a stunning succulent dish garden as unique as you!

$45



Key Lime Pie Day

Sunday, September 26, 11:30am

A La Cart Orlando

Boy do we love us some Key Lime Pie at À La Cart! So, to celebrate National Key Lime Pie Day, we're tapping our favorite key lime pie ale…Slice from Playalinda Brewing in Titusville.

Menu prices vary

*FEATURED EVENT*

Lasting Impressions: Immersive 3D LED Experience

August 13–September 26, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center

Brushstrokes by Monet, Renoir, Van Gogh and other impressionist artists spring to life with new 3D LED technology. Perfectly timed music creates an inspiring ambience—including pieces by Debussy and Ravel, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri. And, of course, there’s your choice of incredible wines and charcuterie to round out the experience. This unique event is more than a show. It’s a full immersion of sight, sound and taste—transporting you into the world’s most recognizable masterpieces.

6th Annual Amateur Contest: Corsets and Cuties

Sunday, September 26, 8pm

Theater West End

Strut your stuff and show us how YOU burlesque! Audience votes for the winner- call for contestants 9.1

$18

Orlando Events September 27 – 30



Kcuvee Introductory Wine Course

Thursday, September 28, 5:30pm

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden

An introduction to Kcuvee’s five senses approach to wine tasting. Once you understand the basic concepts, you will have everything you need to start your wine journey.

$150



The Haunted Road

Select nights September 30 – November 7, 2021

15239 Lake Pickett Road

The Haunted Road is returning for 2021 with a completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience. Park your car along the road and turn off your headlights–if you dare–to experience even more intensely scary encounters along the way. New this year is an add-on experience, The Barnyard, featuring food and adult beverages for purchase, a Halloween-themed market, and a walk-in haunted experience.

$16.99 and up

More Things to do this Week – Ongoing Orlando Events



Silver Moon Drive In

Daily, 8:45pm & 11pm

Lakeland

Each screen plays a double feature daily, with the first movie staring at 8:45pm, and the second starting around 11pm. Tickets are only $6 and allow you to view both features, so bring a blanket, wine and some take out or snacks and cuddle up to your honey!

$6



Magical Dining Month

Through October 3

Various participating Orlando restaurants

It’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s most popular restaurants for just $37 per person. $1 from each meal served will benefit Pathlight HOME and IDignity, both of which help to combat homelessness in Central Florida.

$37/person

EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

Through November 20

EPCOT

Eat and drink your way through the park’s largest culinary fest!

Theme park admission required; food and beverage additional cost



Gator Night Shine

Select nights and weekends, 8:30pm

Gatorland

Armed with only a flashlight and gator food, you bravely make your way along the winding wooden walkways of Gatorland’s Alligator Breeding Marsh.

$25



The Milk District Neighborhood Eats Tour

Tuesdays in September, 6pm

The Milk District

The Milk District Neighborhood Eats tour is a delicious peek into a handful of locally-owned gems where food cultures can be celebrated in multiple ways!

$75



Tasty Takeover in The Milk District

Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm

The Milk District – E. Robinson St

THE food truck block party in Orlando ! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.

FREE Admission



Diverse Word Open Mic

Tuesdays from 7:30-10pm

Downtown CREDO North Quarter

Diverse Word is the longest running open mic in Orlando. Attend to perform and/or listen to poets and other artists every Tuesday night!

FREE Admission



Teatro Martini Adults-Only Dinner Show

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30pm

Pirates Dinner Adventure

The Vegas-inspired dinner show on I-Drive features an aerialist, dancers, comedians, magicians and more.

$69.95 and up



TPD Thursday Night Market

Thursdays from 6-10pm

Thornton Park District

A family and dog friendly weekly outdoor market! Located by World of Beer in the Osceola Circle. Featuring unique local vendors, food trucks, music, bars provided by Aku Aku Tiki & The Abbey and lots of outdoor seating!

FREE Admission

Almond Milk District Vegan Tour

Thursdays in September, 5:30pm

Milk District

Join this entirely plant-based tour through The “Almond” Milk District, tasting the numerous plant-based options offered by all of its great local spots.

$75



Winter Garden Farmers Market

Saturdays from 8am-1pm

Downtown Winter Garden

FREE Admission



Weekends at the Winery

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm

Lakeridge Winery

Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.

FREE admission



Orlando Farmers Market

Sundays from 10am-3pm

Lake Eola Park

FREE Admission



The SOKO Marketplace in Hannibal Square

Sundays from 11am-4pm

Shady Park, Winter Park

The SOKO Marketplace was created to provide a venue of commerce and exchange for entrepreneurs of color negatively impacted by gentrification, depletion of brick and mortar business space, and a lack of access to small business start-up funds. Come support businesses created by people of color, entertainment, and great food!

FREE Admission

The post 50+ Orlando Events for Date Night this Month appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .