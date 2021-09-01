50+ Orlando Events for Date Night this Month
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST ORLANDO EVENTS FOR DATE NIGHT
Get out and explore this month with your favorite plus one by checking out one of these top Orlando events for date night this September 2021! Whether you are into wine pairings, zoo adventures or all things food, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.
There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for Orlando events for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more date night ideas in Orlando. Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.
For even more things to do in Orlando, check out these trending stories:
- Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
- 100 Orlando Date Night Ideas
- 20+ Seriously Spooky Halloween Date Ideas
- Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2021 + Top Date Night Picks
- Orlando’s Most Romantic Experiences
–> PS: Want to see your Orlando events listed here? Submit your Orlando events to us .
Orlando events September 1 – 5
Man of La Mancha
September 2 – 19, various showtimes
Garden Theatre
A story of imagination, adventure, and chivalry rises from the darkness and despair of a prison cell, carried aloft by some of the American Theatre's most familiar and beloved songs.
Tickets start at $25
First Friday Food Trucks
Friday, September 3, 5:30-9:30pm
Historic Downtown Clermont
Check out Clermont's monthly food truck extravaganza taking place the first Friday of every month. Stroll through Downtown Clermont while the DJ plays, enjoying food from a variety of vendors.
FREE admission
Brew & View: Hocus Pocus
Friday, September 3, 7-10:30pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Brew & View: Spooky Series is taking over the Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co parking lot every Friday this Fall! Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an open-air movie theater. Food Trucks & Small Shop Vendors will be available starting at 7:00 and the movie will begin at dusk.
FREE Admission
Movie Night at Leu Gardens: When Harry Met Sally
Friday, September 3, 8pm
Leu Gardens
Enjoy an outdoor movie with your favorite date. Pack a dinner picnic basket and seating, alcohol is permitted.
$6
Classic Albums Live: Queen “A Night at the Opera”
Friday, September 3, 8pm
Hard Rock Live Orlando
Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This month, honor the life and legacy of Freddie Mercury who would have been celebrating his 75th birthday this weekend!
Tickets start at $20
Looking for more Orlando events on I-Drive? See what else is on the calendar this September on I-Drive .
The Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley
September 3 – 6
Raglan Road Orlando
“Hooley” is a Gaelic term for a lively party with music, entertainment and fun for the whole family. This intimate music experience will feature top Irish bands playing everything from trad and folk to Celt grass and blues. The Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley will also include Hooley-crafted cocktails plus creative new bites by the pub’s inventive culinary team.
Menu prices vary
Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
Select nights September 3 – October 31, 2021
Universal Studios Orlando
Get your screams out in an all new houses including Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Beetlejuice, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. Plus, enjoy themed scare zones, select rides open during the event, live entertainment, and specialty food and drinks. Admission to Halloween Horror Nights is NOT included in theme park admission and must be purchased separately.
$70.99 and up
Looking for more Labor Day weekend events? Plan a lazy long weekend with our guide to 50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2021
Freestyle By The Beach – Bye Bye Summer Dance Party
Saturday, September 4, 7-11:30pm
Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Say goodbye to summer Labor Day weekend at this oceanfront dance party on Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach's scenic oceanfront terrace. PS – plan the perfect long weekend getaway to Daytona Beach with our tips.
$25 – $75
3rd Annual Geeky Tiki Luau at ICEBAR
Sunday, September 5, 8pm-2am
ICEBAR Orlando
ICEBAR Orlando and Moshi Moshi productions brings you Geeky Tiki Luau 3, a Labor Day weekend block party event. Enjoy themed decor and the biggest permanent ice bar in the world with an adjacent dance floor to warm you up. We will have DJ’s spinning & Go-Go Dancers, exclusive drink specials, dancing, multiple bars, a costume contest with $100 bar tab up for grabs, and plenty of free parking. Seating will be available inside and outside. Tickets include access to ICEBAR Orlando plus themed shots.
$15
The Generous Pour
Through September 6
The Capital Grille
The annual summer wine event invites guests to sip as many wines as they wish from a collection of seven distinctive labels for $28 with dinner.
$28
SeaWorld's Electric Ocean
Select nights May 28 – September 6
SeaWorld Orlando
Stay late all summer to immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music and experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way. Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then end the night with Ignite, a fireworks and fountains spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.
Included with park admission
Things to do in Orlando September 6 – 12
Free Labor Day Admisson to Harry P. Leu Gardens
Monday, September 6, 9am-5pm
Leu Gardens
Head to Audubon Park and take a leisurely stroll around this beautiful botanical garden, free of charge on Monday, September 6.
FREE Admission
Loose Lips
Tuesday, September 7, 8pm
Lil Indies
This monthly event series on the first Tuesday of every month features live readings of poetry, fiction, CNF, and comedy inspired by the month's news headlines.
Free
FusionFest Diversitastic! Dining Experience: Peru
Wednesday, September 8, 7-9pm
Aji Ceviche Bar
Each month FusionFest offers patrons a chance to immerse themselves into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds and mindsets of another part of the world. You’ll receive a full meal, chef talk about the food and eating customs, entertainment, presentation about the culture and more.
$49.95
Chateau Montelena Wine Cellars TasteMaker Dinner
September 8 and 9, 7pm
Ruth's Chris Steak House Orlando
With signature structure that yields exceptional Napa Valley wines, Stag's Leap pairs perfectly with an evening of indulgent Ruth's Chris flavors.
Call (407) 226-3900 to reserve
Thornton Park District 2nd Thursday Wine & Art Walk
Thursday, September 9, 6:30-9:30pm
Thornton Park District
Orlando's favorite reoccurring art night, with 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation along with art vendors, live music, DJ, artists and all sorts of fun! The cost of admission grants you a wristband glass and a map of all the participating drink locations. Glass pickup this month is at Wine & Corks.
$10
An Evening with Antoni Porowski
Friday, September 10, 8pm
The Plaza Live
Spend the evening with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.
Tickets start at $35
Ivanhoe Artisan & Vendor Market
Saturday, September 11, 12-5pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Craft Show filled with crafters, vintage, shopping vendors and local businesses.
FREE
Movie Night: Despicable Me
Sunday, September 12, 7pm
Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center
Get ready for a minion laughs in the funniest blockbuster hits of the decade!
$5
Orlando Events September 13 – 19
The Wine Down Show
Wednesday, September 15, 7:30pm
SAK Comedy Lab
Orlando's Best Comedy Club (7 years running) is now bringing you a Wine Down Wednesday event including “all you can drink” wine and a comedy improv show featuring top professional talent.
$25
3rd Thursday at CityArts
Thursday, September 16, 6-9pm
Downtown Arts District Orlando
Art exhibits throughout downtown Orlando.
FREE admission
Uptown Vibes
Friday, September 17, 7pm
Eddie Rose Ampitheater
Enjoy good music, good food and good vibes! This event brings performances from talented local artists across a variety of music genres along with interactive games and delicious food and beverage options.
FREE admission
Brews Around the Zoo
September 18-19
Central Florida Zoo
Brews Around the Zoo will feature 15 beer stations with over 30 different craft beers, and live music.
$50
Hasan Minhaj
Sunday, September 19, 5:30pm and 8pm
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018.
$45
Clermont Sips and Salsa
Saturday, September 18
Waterfront Park
This much-anticipated event will offer the community all things SALSA! A display of cultural cuisine will be available in a variety of exquisite dishes, accompanied by live salsa music and dancing.
FREE admission
Date Night in the Plaza
Saturday, September 18, 8pm
Cranes Roost Park
Date Night in the Plaza is a new, unique event series in Cranes Roost Park. The Plaza will transform into the perfect setting for an adults only event under the stars. Enjoy an evening of 1920s jazz music featuring the NOLA Brass Band, food trucks and interactive games.
FREE admission
Sanford Food Truck Fiesta
Saturday, September 18, 5-9pm
Historic Downtown Sanford
Pet and family friendly event where you can grab some amazing food from 20+ of Orlando area's top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars, enjoy live music outside, craft artisans and vendors, plus plenty of outside tables and chairs to sit and eat your food truck bounty!
FREE Admission
Orlando miniFEST
Sunday, September 19, 1pm
Orlando Brewing
Enjoy an evening of music, art & community in a festival-style atmosphere!
$20
Things to do in Orlando September 20 – 26
Every Brilliant Thing
September 22 – October 16
Orlando Shakes
Told in collaboration with the audience, this uplifting story explores resilience, and the lengths we will go for those we love.
Tickets start at $46
Velvet Sessions: Bret Michaels
Friday, September 24, 6:30pm
Hard Rock Hotel at Universal
Rock along to hits that include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty To Me,” “Unskinny Bop,” “Nothin' But A Good Time” and more.
Tickets start at $80
The 2-Piano Benefit Concert
Friday, September 24, 8-10pm
The Nook on Robinson
The 2-Piano Project is an immersive classical music performance where the audience sits in the middle of two pianos.
Succulent Workshop
Saturday, September 25, 9:30am
Leu Gardens
Learn how to create a beautiful succulent arrangement in a hypertufa pot.
$35
Brews & Blooms
Saturday, September 25, 7:30pm
Orlando Brewing
Join Bomb Blooms Bombshell Pamela as she guides you through the process of designing a stunning succulent dish garden as unique as you!
$45
Key Lime Pie Day
Sunday, September 26, 11:30am
A La Cart Orlando
Boy do we love us some Key Lime Pie at À La Cart! So, to celebrate National Key Lime Pie Day, we're tapping our favorite key lime pie ale…Slice from Playalinda Brewing in Titusville.
Menu prices vary
*FEATURED EVENT*
Lasting Impressions: Immersive 3D LED Experience
August 13–September 26, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center
Brushstrokes by Monet, Renoir, Van Gogh and other impressionist artists spring to life with new 3D LED technology. Perfectly timed music creates an inspiring ambience—including pieces by Debussy and Ravel, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri. And, of course, there’s your choice of incredible wines and charcuterie to round out the experience. This unique event is more than a show. It’s a full immersion of sight, sound and taste—transporting you into the world’s most recognizable masterpieces.
6th Annual Amateur Contest: Corsets and Cuties
Sunday, September 26, 8pm
Theater West End
Strut your stuff and show us how YOU burlesque! Audience votes for the winner- call for contestants 9.1
$18
Orlando Events September 27 – 30
Kcuvee Introductory Wine Course
Thursday, September 28, 5:30pm
Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden
An introduction to Kcuvee’s five senses approach to wine tasting. Once you understand the basic concepts, you will have everything you need to start your wine journey.
$150
The Haunted Road
Select nights September 30 – November 7, 2021
15239 Lake Pickett Road
The Haunted Road is returning for 2021 with a completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience. Park your car along the road and turn off your headlights–if you dare–to experience even more intensely scary encounters along the way. New this year is an add-on experience, The Barnyard, featuring food and adult beverages for purchase, a Halloween-themed market, and a walk-in haunted experience.
$16.99 and up
More Things to do this Week – Ongoing Orlando Events
Silver Moon Drive In
Daily, 8:45pm & 11pm
Lakeland
Each screen plays a double feature daily, with the first movie staring at 8:45pm, and the second starting around 11pm. Tickets are only $6 and allow you to view both features, so bring a blanket, wine and some take out or snacks and cuddle up to your honey!
$6
Magical Dining Month
Through October 3
Various participating Orlando restaurants
It’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s most popular restaurants for just $37 per person. $1 from each meal served will benefit Pathlight HOME and IDignity, both of which help to combat homelessness in Central Florida.
$37/person
EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival
Through November 20
EPCOT
Eat and drink your way through the park’s largest culinary fest!
Theme park admission required; food and beverage additional cost
Gator Night Shine
Select nights and weekends, 8:30pm
Gatorland
Armed with only a flashlight and gator food, you bravely make your way along the winding wooden walkways of Gatorland’s Alligator Breeding Marsh.
$25
The Milk District Neighborhood Eats Tour
Tuesdays in September, 6pm
The Milk District
The Milk District Neighborhood Eats tour is a delicious peek into a handful of locally-owned gems where food cultures can be celebrated in multiple ways!
$75
Tasty Takeover in The Milk District
Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm
The Milk District – E. Robinson St
THE food truck block party in Orlando ! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.
FREE Admission
Diverse Word Open Mic
Tuesdays from 7:30-10pm
Downtown CREDO North Quarter
Diverse Word is the longest running open mic in Orlando. Attend to perform and/or listen to poets and other artists every Tuesday night!
FREE Admission
Teatro Martini Adults-Only Dinner Show
Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30pm
Pirates Dinner Adventure
The Vegas-inspired dinner show on I-Drive features an aerialist, dancers, comedians, magicians and more.
$69.95 and up
TPD Thursday Night Market
Thursdays from 6-10pm
Thornton Park District
A family and dog friendly weekly outdoor market! Located by World of Beer in the Osceola Circle. Featuring unique local vendors, food trucks, music, bars provided by Aku Aku Tiki & The Abbey and lots of outdoor seating!
FREE Admission
Almond Milk District Vegan Tour
Thursdays in September, 5:30pm
Milk District
Join this entirely plant-based tour through The “Almond” Milk District, tasting the numerous plant-based options offered by all of its great local spots.
$75
Winter Garden Farmers Market
Saturdays from 8am-1pm
Downtown Winter Garden
FREE Admission
Weekends at the Winery
Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm
Lakeridge Winery
Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.
FREE admission
Orlando Farmers Market
Sundays from 10am-3pm
Lake Eola Park
FREE Admission
The SOKO Marketplace in Hannibal Square
Sundays from 11am-4pm
Shady Park, Winter Park
The SOKO Marketplace was created to provide a venue of commerce and exchange for entrepreneurs of color negatively impacted by gentrification, depletion of brick and mortar business space, and a lack of access to small business start-up funds. Come support businesses created by people of color, entertainment, and great food!
FREE Admission
Road Trip: Events in Tampa Bay this month
Planning to head to Tampa this month? Here's a guide to the best Tampa Bay events this month from Tampa Bay Date Night Guide. If you're planning to bring the kids, check out this guide to family-friendly events and activities in Tampa Bay from our sister publication Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.
Want your Orlando events listed here?
Learn more about advertising with us and submit your Orlando events to us .
Disclosure: Some, but not all, of the Orlando events featured in this post are hosted by our valued advertising partners.
Feature image credit: City of Altamonte
The post 50+ Orlando Events for Date Night this Month appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .
Comments / 0