See The Trailer And Photos For Disney+'s 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title for the premiere episode of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has been announced. The title is, “Aloha – The Hello One” and it will air on September 8 on Disney+. The synopsis for the premiere episode is, “For prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, juggling a budding medical career with the daily challenges of teenage life is never easy. She’s excited to celebrate her 16th birthday and experience some of life’s firsts, such as passing her driver’s license test and attending a high school dance (with a cute surfer named Walter!). However, her responsibilities at the hospital and her loving but overprotective parents, Benny and Clara, are bound to disrupt her plans.”

