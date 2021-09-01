Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Levy by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Levy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Citrus and southeastern Levy Counties through 1030 AM EDT At 957 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Crystal River Airport, or 12 miles northwest of Beverly Hills, moving east at 25 mph. A second strong storm will move onshore over the same area after 1015 AM. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beverly Hills, Inglis, Pine Ridge, Stokes Ferry, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, River Lakes Manor and Citrus Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
