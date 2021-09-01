Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Levy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Levy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Citrus and southeastern Levy Counties through 1030 AM EDT At 957 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Crystal River Airport, or 12 miles northwest of Beverly Hills, moving east at 25 mph. A second strong storm will move onshore over the same area after 1015 AM. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beverly Hills, Inglis, Pine Ridge, Stokes Ferry, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, River Lakes Manor and Citrus Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citrus Springs, FL
City
Pine Ridge, FL
City
Beverly Hills, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
County
Levy County, FL
City
Inglis, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Coastal Citrus#Coastal Levy#Inland Citrus#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy