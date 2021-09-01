Cancel
Lawrenceville, GA

Missing 63-year-old Lawrenceville man with multiple medical conditions found safe

11Alive
 6 days ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department says a man who was previously reported missing has now been reunited with his family.

On Monday police announced they needed the public's help finding a missing man who has multiple medical conditions.

According to a statement from the police department, 63-year-old man hadn't been seen since he was at his home around 1 p.m. Sunday at 940 Pierce Brennan Drive in Lawrenceville.

Police said his caretaker contacted authorities once they realized he didn't return home.

Officials said the man reportedly has medical conditions that require "constant care," including congestive heart failure, difficulty breathing, and diminished mental capacity.

Police say they initiated a ground search and utilized a helicopter to look for him when the call came in. At the time, his family told officials he likes to hang out around gas stations and fast-food restaurants.

On Wednesday morning, police issued an update, stating the man has been found safe in Lawrenceville and is now reunited with his family.

