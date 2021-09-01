Cancel
NFL

Can Minshew Mania make a return in Philadelphia?

By Zachary Cantalice
Cover picture for the articleMinshew Mania burst onto the scene back in 2019. Rookie QB Gardner Minshew came onto the scene fast with his luscious mullet, his swagger, and his occasional magician-like play. However, Minshew Mania has quickly come to an end in Jacksonville in less than two years. Can Gardner Minshew revive his...

