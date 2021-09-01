Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Reports Possible Drowning

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 6 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning. Deputies were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Brookfield Ct SE around 6:15 pm Tuesday and found a woman performing CPR on her husband. She said she found her husband on the bottom of the swimming pool after he had not responded to her calls from inside their home. Deputies took over CPR until paramedics arrived but the man could not be revived.

