Say hello to the very first, dedicated electric vehicle from Genesis, dubbed the GV60 previewed for the first time with these official images. The Genesis GV60 is based on the same E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) also used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It can be thought of as the more luxurious and premium alternative to those two and the design language fits in line with other current Genesis models. The ‘G’ in the name represents Genesis, the ‘V’ represents the EV’s versatility, and under the automaker’s current nomenclature, lower numbers emphasize athleticism, meaning the automaker is marketing this as its “most athletic model yet.”