Ida's remnants move into the DMV. Here's what to expect

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 6 days ago

What is left of Ida will move across the DMV Wednesday and early Thursday bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. A cold front will be nearby along with remnants of Ida to increase the threat for heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch from now until 8 a.m. Thursday morning for the entire DMV.

The heavy rain and storms move into the region Wednesday evening but arrive earlier in the mountains. Most of the rain and the highest chance of tornadoes will be Wednesday night.

Quick Facts:

  • What's left of Ida will move across the DMV Wednesday through Thursday
  • The primary impact will be heavy rain and flooding (Wednesday night)
  • A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire DMV
  • 2 - 4" of rain will be possible, with isolated 6" amounts possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dW0rr_0bjNFfCY00

Timing:

(Wednesday all day into Thursday morning.)

Wednesday:

Now to noon -- A few showers in the metro area with some heavier storms west, along and west of Interstate 81. The morning commute may be wet at times in the DMV.

Noon to 6 p.m. -- Scattered showers becoming more numerous and strong. Strong storms with heavy downpours will be in the western suburbs by 12 or 1 p.m. Heavy downpours will move through metro Washington at 1 or 2 p.m. through the rest of the afternoon. Some severe thunderstorms are forecast, too. Severe threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

6 p.m. to midnight -- Storms with heavy downpours continue, with widespread flooding likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe through late evening.

Thursday:

Midnight to 6 a.m. -- Showers move out of the DMV quickly. The morning commute may see damp roads and closures, but rain will no longer be falling. Flooding will still be ongoing in some parts of the DMV.

Here is the GFS rainfall prediction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgPO9_0bjNFfCY00


Here is the NAM rainfall prediction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHJ7Z_0bjNFfCY00

Here is our thinking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fdmfs_0bjNFfCY00

Impacts:

Flooding is the primary threat to the system. Roads could be washed out. Creeks and streams will spill out of their banks and flood nearby neighborhoods.

Please do not attempt to cross a flooded road. It's impossible to estimate how deep the water is since the ground may have given out under the floodwaters.

Here are some flash flood facts to keep in mind:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8pLt_0bjNFfCY00

