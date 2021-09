I always want dessert, full stop. And while I try to keep my pantry, fridge, and freezer all stocked with sweet treats, sometimes that river runs dry, save for half a bag of chocolate chips and a few staple baking ingredients. When grappling with the lack of dessert at 9 p.m., I’m faced with a conundrum: Do I just eat the chocolate chips? Make a mess of the kitchen and wait however long it takes to bake something? Skip dessert altogether? (The horror). More often than not, the answer to “quick and easy dessert,” when typed into an internet search engine, is a mug cake.