Saints Row Reboot Will Include an Expansion Pass

By Salvatore De Hitta
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The highly-anticipated Saints Row Reboot by Deep Silver Volition is finally in development and apparently, it will include an awesome expansion pass. Last week at Gamescom, Deep Silver Volition announced a reboot for Saints Row and more details are already popping up. The Epic Games Store’s listing for the game includes a few details about an expansion pass for the game. The expansion pass will include three additional episodes that will be included with the Gold Edition of the game. That version of the game will retail for $89.99, as opposed to the base game, which retails for $59.99. Hopefully, we get more information about the game soon.

clutchpoints.com

