Saints Row Reboot Will Include an Expansion Pass

That a new Saints Row game is in development isn’t a surprise. And after last week's blatant tease, neither is the fact that it's a total reboot of the decade-and-a-half-old open-world crime saga. I got a look at a gameplay demo of Volition’s freshly announced, co-op-enabled project, which is due out relatively soon on February 25, 2022 for PC as well as both current- and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And speaking as someone whose favorite game in the series is Saints Row The Third, I was pleased to see that Volition seems to be aiming for a similar tone for the reboot, rather than the more GTA-clone feel of the first two and the over-the-top ridiculousness of the most recent two.