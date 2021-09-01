Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part of Group’s Ambitious Strategy

By Lily Templeton
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iiriz_0bjNEDmx00
The outside of the new – and former – Carven flagship store on the Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées in Paris. Alexandre Tabaste/Courtesy of Carven

PARIS — French label Carven is back home with the reopening of its flagship store at 6 Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées in Paris, the address where founder Marie-Louise Carven established her fashion house in 1945.

The location is “an homage to the house’s heritage while marking a new era,” said Carven owner and chief executive officer Shawna Tao. To bring this new retail chapter to life, the brand called upon Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who previously worked on Chinese label Icicle’s first Parisian flagship.

He wove together references to modernist architect Robert Mallet-Stevens — Madame Carven’s brother-in-law — through the use of round shapes and long straight lines with visual cues to other eras to express the label’s longevity and its founder’s life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fB6vP_0bjNEDmx00
The Carven flagship was designed by Belgian artchitect Bernard Dubois. Romain Laprade/Courtesy of Carven

Soft tones dominate the interior, which is dotted with mid-century-inspired lacquered furniture and terracotta travertine marble as a nod to the ’60s, while the boutique’s facade was done in green, a reference to the brand’s signature “Carven green” hue.

But this isn’t the only change at 6 Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées. Also moving into the building is Carven’s parent company, Icicle Shanghai Fashion Group Co. Ltd., founded by Tao, also known as Tao Xiaoma to Chinese colleagues, and husband Ye Shouzeng. It purchased the French label in 2018.

As a first step in ambitious expansion plans for the two labels it owns, the group changed its name this summer to “ICCF Group” to reflect the equal weights of its two fashion labels and the “Franco-Chinese synergy that is key to the international development of both brands,” the group said in a statement revealing the new name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZCMr_0bjNEDmx00
The new logo for the ICCF Group, formerly known as Icicle Shanghai Fashion Group Co., Ltd., and owner of fashion labels Carven and Icicle Courtesy of ICCF Group

In the new structure, each brand will keep independent management and creative studios, while production, logistics and support platforms will be shared.

Among ICCF Group’s goals is “balanced international expansion” of both labels, bringing Icicle’s eco-friendly footprint toward a Western audience and the further growth of Carven in China, where the label currently has six stores. As previously reported, Icicle’s second Parisian address will be located at 50 Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parisian#French Fashion#Fashion House#Belgian#Chinese#Iccf Group#Iccf Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
Related
Beauty & FashionFootwear News

Galeries Lafayette Unveils New Circular Fashion Space

Galeries Lafayette inaugurated (Re)Store today in Paris. This new space, dedicated to circular fashion, deepens its thrust into sustainability and the circular economy initiated with the launch of the Go for Good label three years ago. It comes as part of an ongoing rethink of the department store’s offering, initiated...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

CEO Exits Salvatore Ferragamo on High Note

MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo is “back on positive territory,” showing “a remarkable” set of results and returning to the black in the first half of the year, said chief executive officer Micaela le Divelec Lemmi on Tuesday, noting that she was leaving a company that “is ready for new challenges, with a positive track record after the COVID-19 storm.”
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Galeries Lafayette Group Names New Director of Strategy and Development

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Galeries Lafayette Group has named Sandra Weber as director of strategy and development, charged with identifying growth vectors and opportunities for development at a challenging time for French department stores. Weber succeeds Olivier Bron, who left to become chief executive officer of Central Group’s Central and Robinson department stores in Thailand. She reports to executive chairman Philippe Houzé.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsHoliday Windows 2019 A graduate of French business school HEC, Weber is an expert in corporate...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Ann Demeulemeester Is Happy as Antwerp Flagship Reopens

Click here to read the full article. Fashion is more than ever taking pride of place in Antwerp and on Thursday at the center of it all was Ann Demeulemeester — both the fashion label and its founder. Not only were her designs highlighted in the overhauled MoMu fashion museum but the flagship of her namesake brand, now under the ownership of Claudio Antonioli, was being unveiled that evening.More from WWDAnn Demeulemeester RTW Fall 2021Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2020Backstage at Ann Demeulemeester RTW Fall 2019 “My history is over there, and the new [chapter] is here. It’s a long way since I...
Economyirei.com

Union Investment acquires office building in the CBD of Paris

Union Investment has acquired an office building in one of the best business addresses in Europe. The property is situated in the CBD of Paris at the end of Avenue du Coq, a private road close to Saint-Lazare railway station. The acquisition will be added to the holdings of the UniInstitutional European Real Estate fund. The vendor is the global real estate investment manager Invesco Real Estate. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Businessatlantanews.net

Luxury fashion retailer GCG Asia Designs appoints new CEO

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 1 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Leading rluxury fashions distributo and retailer GCG Asia Designs announced today in an official announcement, that Dewi Gunawan has been appointed as GCG Asia Designs CEO to helm the expansion into the US and East-Asian markets. "We are proud to announce the appointment...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault has sold out of supermarket group Carrefour (CARR.PA), the retailer he first invested in 14 years ago and whose potential takeover by Canada's Couche-Tard unravelled earlier this year. Arnault held a 5.7% stake via his Financiere Agache holding company,...
BusinessCarscoops

Lucid’s Flagship Air Dream Edition To Be Offered In ‘Performance’ And ‘Range’ Guises

Lucid has revealed that it will produce two variants of its flagship Air Dream Edition. The Lucid Air Dream Edition is the first version of the brand’s maiden EV and was originally announced in just one configuration. It has now been confirmed that Dream Edition reservation holders will be able to configure their cars and choose between the Performance version and the Range version.
Retailhospitalitynet.org

Embracing Hotel ‘Lifestyle’ by Learning from Retail Brands

Yes, that retail sector – the one that has been all but obliterated by the pandemic. Even still, perhaps there’s one more drop of tutelage for hotel brands that can be squeezed from this lemon of an industry before every suburban mall is converted into a solar-powered vertical farm. Specifically, we predict that certain ‘lifestyle’ hotel brands will emerge in the coming decade to dominate the hospitality landscape because of how they mirror an experiential transition by retail brands.
RetailPosted by
WWD

London’s Oxford Street Debuts Sustainability Awareness Campaign

Click here to read the full article. BEYOND NOW: London’s Oxford Street has created its first sustainability awareness campaign to highlight urgent environmental issues, as well as the positive changes that some of its retailers are making. Dubbed “Beyond Now,” the effort kicks off Sept. 15, and will highlight 30 high-street brands with a presence on Oxford Street including Nike, The Body Shop, Selfridges, Lush and John Lewis.More from WWDBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destination The idea is to educate shoppers on how brands are responding to the climate crisis and to encourage...
Hobbiescdcgamingreports.com

LeoVegas launches AI-powered messaging in the UK as part of safer gambling strategy

LeoVegas Group has moved to strengthen its safer gambling offering via the launch of a new layer of AI-powered messaging, analysing customer behaviour and risk profiles. The offering will be initially launched in the UK via the LeoVegas, PinkCasino, BetUK and 21.co.uk brands, where LeoVegas customers will receive onsite messages with individualised content based on their profiles, containing information and educational material on safer gambling.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Niche Brand Spolia Gives New Life to Luxury Upholstery Fabrics

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — If you can’t lie on their sofas, you can now at least wear their upholstery fabrics, courtesy of new brand Spolia. New York-based interior designer Valerie Name Bolaño, who is the creative mind behind some of Manhattan’s most stylish residences, is launching a luxury fashion brand featuring outerwear pieces crafted from upcycled upholstery textiles.More from WWDMade in GermanyFront row at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2021Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2021 “Hunting fabrics is my passion,” said Name Bolaño, who was raised between Caracas, Venezuela, and Madrid, and who studied design at the Savannah...
Businessinvesting.com

France's Arnault restructures his Lagardere holdings

PARIS (Reuters) - French media and publishing firm Lagardere said on Wednesday that Financière Agache, a holding company owned by French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault, had exercised its option to sell its entire stake in Lagardère Capital in exchange for Lagardère SA shares held by Lagardère Capital. Lagardere said...
Worldftnnews.com

Qantas Group Outlines Strategy for Restarting International Flights

The Qantas Group has provided more detail on preparations for restarting its international flights, with plans linked to the vaccine rollout in Australia and key overseas markets. On current projections Australia is expected to reach National Cabinet's 'Phase C' vaccination threshold of 80 per cent in December 2021, which would...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Doors Sets New York Shop to Promote New Designers, Artists

Click here to read the full article. YOUNG AND HUNGRY: Doors, a retail platform for emerging design talent, is opening a pop-up at 27 Greene Street, in New York’s SoHo on Tuesday that will offer fashion and beauty brands, art and technology. Called Other Worlds, the pop-up will remain open until Oct. 3 and showcase more than 40 independent names including Juun J, GCDS, Zilver, Y/Project, Litkovskaya and New York Fashion Week designers Private Policy and PH5.More from WWDChristian Siriano RTW Spring 2022Vegan Leather Bag Brand Lambert Opens Montreal FlagshipThrough the Looking Glass: Lindberg Sunglasses More than 20 artists will also take...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

Maison Atia Launches Sustainable Rainwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Maison Atia — the brainchild of fur legacy Chloe Mendel and Gustave Maisonrouge — is branching into eco-rainwear. Inspired by the ’60s mod aesthetic of Yves Saint Laurent and Courrèges, the modern luxury faux fur brand put a spin on the classic trench and accessories.More from WWDMade in GermanyBackstage at Courrèges Men's Spring 2022Courrèges Men's Spring 2022 In a timely arrival, the capsule is a swatch of polka dots and florals cast over punchy shades to spark greater joy for those caught in the rain, according to Mendel. Videoing in from Chicago, Mendel added that even...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dior Opens a One-of-a-Kind Spa in Paris

The September rentrée in Paris is the most frenetic time of year, teeming as it is with openings and major exhibitions, and this year is no exception. With more than 72% of the French population at least partially vaccinated, lines are already forming all over town to see what's new with Paris Design Week and the Maison & Objet design fair as excitement mounts for Paris Fashion Week on the horizon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy