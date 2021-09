Learning how to recognize a scam is the best way to protect yourself against one. If you're a parent, you may see the expanded Child Tax Credit as a financial lifeline, a way to make things easier for your family. Scammers see it as a payday, a way to part good people from their money. The truth is, scammers have no conscience and are willing to take money away from your children as long as it hits their pocket. Here are three of the more common scams and how you can avoid being suckered in.