Positive weekend for Alina Loibnegger and Solaris Motorsport at Most

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the Most Automotodrom, Czech Republic, the two EuroNASCAR cars fielded by Solaris Motorsport showed a great competitivity both in PRO and Rookie Division. Alina Loibnegger conquered the win in the Lady Trophy, while Francesco Sini and Pierluigi Veronesi did outstanding races enjoying all the fans, but the luck was not on their side.

Speedway Digest

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorsport#Solaris#Nascar Whelen Euro Series#Race#Pro And Rookie Division#Top10#Mustang#Italian#Ford#Pro Division#The Race Control#The Grobnik Circuit
