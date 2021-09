Not exactly a shocker. The Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall and Liz Navratil report: “U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is supporting a Minneapolis ballot measure to replace the city’s Police Department with a public safety agency, putting her at odds with two of the state’s leading Democrats who have come out against the ballot question. … ‘We have an opportunity, once and for all, to listen to those most impacted by police brutality and the communities who have been demanding change for decades,’ Omar wrote in a Star Tribune opinion piece published online Tuesday. ‘We have a mandate, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, to deliver a public safety system rooted in compassion, humanity and love, and to deliver true justice. I hope we fulfill it.’”