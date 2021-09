Phil Anselmo, once vocalist of the legendary Pantera, shared photos of his Louisiana home on his Instagram. The photos show massive flooding around his home with the caption, “September 2nd 2021 – aftermath of hurricane Ida #hurricaneida #ida.” Hurricane Ida made landfall in the southern section of Louisiana creating devastating rainfall and flooding in the area before it headed north to terrorize Mississippi and Alabama. The death toll holds at 9 but authorities fear that that number will climb with receding flood waters. Ida has been compared to Katrina who holds the fourth spot as most devastating hurricane to make landfall in the US. Ida is now number five on that list.