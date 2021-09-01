Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

By Amanda Ray Byerly
nickiswift.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 22

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Piers Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Daily Mail#Ofcom#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
WorldPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always wanting to run everything’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently came under fire for always wanting to ‘run everything’ over Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s head. This claim has been brought forward by GB News Kirsty Gallacher. She started the conversation to unearth the real reason Meghan Markle added her statement in Prince Harry’s Afghan response.
CelebritiesElle

Royal Staffers Have Reportedly Taken Back Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Royal staffers who made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle earlier this year have reportedly rescinded their complaints. In March, Meghan's communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that in 2018 she had driven 'two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.'. After...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle Looking At $36 Million Payday To Return To Suits?

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her role on USA Network’s Suits. Last year, one tabloid reported a reboot of the show was in the works, and Markle was ready to return as an actress. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where Markle’s acting career stands today.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left Hollywood Get Snubbed by A-Listers!

Are you Prince HarryAnd Meghan Markle falling out of Hollywood’s graces? One tabloid insists they’re losing popularity fast. Here’s what we know. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Hollywood Has-Beens’What is the best way to get started?. This week, Globe According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Royal Staffers Rescinded Meghan Markle Bullying Complaints, ‘Finding Freedom’ Claims

Taking it back. Months after Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former royal aides, a new report claims that the employees rescinded the complaint. In a new epilogue included with the paperback edition of the book Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, sources claimed that two of the people mentioned in the original complaint asked to withdraw the allegations.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Will Camilla Ever Forgive Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

After marrying Prince Charles 16 years ago, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, became a part of the royal family and stepmother to Charles' two sons, William and Harry. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties back in March 2020 and moved to the United States, however, leaving Charles thoroughly disappointed, Camilla stood by her husband's side.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy