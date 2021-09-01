Elaine Welteroth leaves 'The Talk' after one season

Elaine Welteroth announced her exit from "The Talk" following news Carrie Ann Inaba will also leave the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth is leaving the show after one season.

The 34-year-old television personality confirmed Tuesday on Instagram that she will exit the CBS talk show ahead of Season 12.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy this space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth wrote.

"I'm so glad I didn't shy away from this divine assignment to learn, to grow, to laugh, to cry, to make new friends, to learn a ton, and most importantly, to stay true to myself and what I stand for every single day -- even when it was uncomfortable," she said.

Welteroth said she joined The Talk "to break out of my own echo chamber and join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy."

She told fans to "stay tuned for some exciting updates" ahead.

"I'm moving into a new chapter and won't be back next season, but I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and our daily #glamfam dance parties in the dressing room so much. Thank you all for riding with me through this journey," she said.

The Talk executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said they wish Welteroth "all the best."

"We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily," Gray and Matthews said in a statement. "Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Deadline said a search for new hosts is underway, with producers hoping to find at least one new permanent co-host before Season 12 premieres Sept. 13.

Welteroth's announcement follows Carrie Ann Inaba's exit from The Talk in August. Sharon Osbourne left the show in March following a controversial discussion about race.