Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Elaine Welteroth leaves 'The Talk' after one season

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmL9H_0bjND28000
Elaine Welteroth announced her exit from "The Talk" following news Carrie Ann Inaba will also leave the show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth is leaving the show after one season.

The 34-year-old television personality confirmed Tuesday on Instagram that she will exit the CBS talk show ahead of Season 12.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy this space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth wrote.

"I'm so glad I didn't shy away from this divine assignment to learn, to grow, to laugh, to cry, to make new friends, to learn a ton, and most importantly, to stay true to myself and what I stand for every single day -- even when it was uncomfortable," she said.

Welteroth said she joined The Talk "to break out of my own echo chamber and join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy."

She told fans to "stay tuned for some exciting updates" ahead.

"I'm moving into a new chapter and won't be back next season, but I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and our daily #glamfam dance parties in the dressing room so much. Thank you all for riding with me through this journey," she said.

The Talk executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said they wish Welteroth "all the best."

"We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily," Gray and Matthews said in a statement. "Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Deadline said a search for new hosts is underway, with producers hoping to find at least one new permanent co-host before Season 12 premieres Sept. 13.

Welteroth's announcement follows Carrie Ann Inaba's exit from The Talk in August. Sharon Osbourne left the show in March following a controversial discussion about race.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
177K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Welteroth
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Sharon Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
TV & Videosbizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

'The Talk' Cohosts Got Really Emotional After Carrie Ann Inaba Decided to Leave the Show

Four months after taking a leave of absence to “focus on her wellbeing,” The Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba announced she is leaving the show. On Friday, the 53-year-old TV personality posted a series of clips on Instagram and Twitter opening up about the mutual decision she made with CBS. Carrie Ann thanked her fellow cohosts Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell as well as the entire Talk team for their support. She also gave a shoutout to fans for tuning in to watch her as a cohost over the years.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Exits ‘The Talk’ at CBS (VIDEO)

Carrie Ann Inaba is exiting CBS’s daytime series The Talk after more than two years with the show, making the announcement via social media. Inaba posted a video message to fans on Instagram revealing that, “The Talk, CBS, and I have mutually agreed to part ways, and I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and this chapter of my life that has been The Talk,” she said.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Departs 'The Talk' After Leave of Absence

After taking a leave of absence in April, Carrie Ann Inaba will be exiting CBS’ “The Talk.” Reportedly, Inaba, who had served as co-host of the daytime talk show for over two years, parted ways mutually. Whether or not CBS will replace Inaba before the show airs again with all-new...
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

"The Talk" Just Lost Its Third Co-Host This Year

Less than two weeks ago, The Talk lost one of its beloved hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba. But Inaba was only the most recent exit, following a handful of co-host departures over the past 12 months. You might say the popular show has a retention issue, because another host just announced that she's leaving. And while this co-host has only been on the show a short time, beginning her tenure in January, this will be the third departure in 2021 and the fifth over the past year. Read on to find out which star is heading in a new direction.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Vogue Magazine

‘If It’s Not a Hell Yes, It’s A No’: Elaine Welteroth On Her New MasterClass, Combating Imposter Syndrome, and Redefining Success

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better career idol than Elaine Welteroth, the former Teen Vogue editor in chief and current bestselling author, performer, and recently announced co-host of The Talk. As the second-youngest editor and second person of African-American heritage to lead a Condé Nast publication, Welteroth knows plenty about breaking barriers, but the focus of her new MasterClass—titled “Designing Your Career”—is less about hitting prescribed benchmarks and more about learning to build a career journey that actually excites and inspires you.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Emily VanCamp leaves 'The Resident' after 4 seasons

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Resident star Emily VanCamp is leaving the show after four seasons. Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that VanCamp, 35, has exited the Fox series ahead of Season 5. Deadline confirmed VanCamp's departure. Sources said efforts to bring VanCamp back in Season 5 fell through but that...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Republic of Sarah’ Canceled at The CW After One Season

The CW has canceled “The Republic of Sarah” after one season, series creator Jeffrey Paul King said on Thursday. “I’m sad to say the news is not good,” King posted to his Instagram page. “‘The Republic of Sarah’ will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Stars On Set -- Workin' It In Their Trailers!

If anyone knows what it's like to never take a day off, it's these nonstop stars dedicated to their craft!. While most people take a little time off to relax, celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ross Mathews only get to take a break on set with a visit to their trailers ... and they are quick to snap a pic in between scenes!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook

When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after. "I couldn't be happier. I...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy