Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.