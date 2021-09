Saintly launched a range of cocktail-style hard seltzers that are full of flavor yet free from sugar and carbs. With just 76 calories per serving, the cocktail-inspired hard seltzers share a light and refreshing way to enjoy flavors like The Faithful Ginger Mule, Glory be Grapefruit Margarita, Almighty Mojito and Paradise Passionfruit Martini. Kieron Barton co-founder of Saintly, says "With the growing demand for both cocktails and Saintly Hard Seltzer, we were inspired to combine the two by launching a premium 5% ABV cocktail range featuring some of the hottest trending cocktails in the world with a Saintly Hard Seltzer twist."