Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, on pandemic complications caused by Hurricane Ida

CHICAGO — Innovative work to meet the urgent public health need for streamlined reporting and tracking of COVID-19 vaccinations is presented in today’s release of the 2022 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set published by the American Medical Association (AMA). The annual update to the CPT code set incorporates a series of 15 vaccine-specific codes that are the model for efficiently reporting and tracking immunizations and administrative services against the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop vaccine-specific CPT codes, the AMA introduced the first codes in the series for use in Nov. 2020 to clinically distinguish each coronavirus vaccine and dosing schedule for better tracking, reporting and analysis of patient vaccinations. These CPT codes were available prior to the public availability of the COVID-19 vaccines to facilitate updating of health care electronic systems across the U.S.