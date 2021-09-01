Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, on pandemic complications caused by Hurricane Ida
Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Director of Science, Medicine & Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, to review COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering challenges faced by southern states in the wake of Hurricane Ida and the U.S. re-returning to a daily average of more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.www.ama-assn.org
