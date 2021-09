Claire Hungate, who was previously CEO of Warner Bros. TV Production UK, has joined eSports group Team Liquid as President and COO. Hungate will oversee the Utrect-based company’s global business strategy and operations and lead plans for global expansion, acquisitions and new revenue streams. Based in London and the Netherlands, Hungate will also oversee the company’s P&L and handle its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She was most recently independent director at international games publisher Avalanche Studios Group and chair of production music library The Nerve. Before that, she ran Brave Bison, turning it from a multi-channel network into a social content studio....