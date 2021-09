British Airways passengers flying short haul from Gatwick should notice no difference when a new, lower-cost subsidiary is in operation.BA insists travellers will “continue to benefit from the same full standard of service that they currently receive”.Since the coronavirus pandemic began, BA has grounded all domestic and European flights from Gatwick.Last week the airline confirmed it is in talks with unions about an independent offshoot – leading to speculation about the likely size and shape of the operation.Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, dismissed the plan as “doomed to fail”. He said that BA’s previous attempts at low-cost...