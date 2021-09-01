7 Lesson Ideas to Engage Kindergarteners in SEL Through the Elements of Art

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that the past year and a half has been difficult. It has been traumatic for teachers, students, families, and communities. Entering this school year, many of us are on campus for the first time since last March. As much as we don’t want to face it, the reality is that there are going to be gaps in learning. Across all grade and subject levels, students will experience gaps. This will include our advanced art students. Imagine an AP artist who may never have had a face-to-face foundations studio course! As we begin to adjust to this new normal, let’s take time for deep breaths and empathy. We must shift our perspective. We can meet our students where they are and provide them with fresh opportunities to grow and learn!