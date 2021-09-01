Cancel
Red Sonja #1: This Stylish Relaunch Packs Just Enough Punch

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale-led fantasy stories in comics are a funny thing—in the wrong hands, they can be half-hearted ventures playing into the male gaze, while in the right hands, they can be something truly special. Across the decades of Red Sonja comics, it’s safe to say she has been subjected to both treatments, always depending on the creative team at the series' helm. That made the act of opening this week’s Red Sonja #1 — the creative team of which is spearheaded by Mirka Andolfo, known for making bold swings in indie titles like Unnatural and Sweet Paprika — an unbelievably pleasant surprise. While the debut installment isn’t quite flawless, Red Sonja #1 clearly displays a lot of promise, and showcases a take on its character that feels simultaneously familiar and unprecedented.

comicbook.com

