Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for September
Xbox has announced the first new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for September 2021. More specifically, four titles are set to join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow including Final Fantasy XIII while four further titles will join Xbox Game Pass next week, including the new video game The Artful Escape. The exact platforms that the titles will be available for via Xbox Game Pass vary on a case-by-case basis, but console, PC, and via the cloud are all represented in the new slate of titles announced.comicbook.com
Comments / 1