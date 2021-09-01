Cancel
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for September

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox has announced the first new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for September 2021. More specifically, four titles are set to join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow including Final Fantasy XIII while four further titles will join Xbox Game Pass next week, including the new video game The Artful Escape. The exact platforms that the titles will be available for via Xbox Game Pass vary on a case-by-case basis, but console, PC, and via the cloud are all represented in the new slate of titles announced.

