The DIAEnergie energy management system has critical loopholes
The industrial energy management system (EMS) DIAEnergie from Delta Electronics shows in all versions up to and including 1.7.5 a total of eight partly critical, mostly remotely exploitable security gaps. Companies that use DIAEnergie to monitor and control the energy supply of their systems should urgently take a look at the recently published security notice of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and implement the preventive protective measures described therein.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0