The DIAEnergie energy management system has critical loopholes

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

The industrial energy management system (EMS) DIAEnergie from Delta Electronics shows in all versions up to and including 1.7.5 a total of eight partly critical, mostly remotely exploitable security gaps. Companies that use DIAEnergie to monitor and control the energy supply of their systems should urgently take a look at the recently published security notice of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and implement the preventive protective measures described therein.

SlashGear

Windows 11 new system requirements has a loophole for unsupported PCs

Despite the somewhat controversial UI changes, interest in Windows 11 has mostly been positive. Unfortunately, Microsoft botched that early on with its rather confusing set of minimum system requirements as well as an equally confusing PC Health Check app. Since then, the company has been working to clarify the baseline for PCs that are eligible for a Windows 11 update. It is now more or less setting its foot down on computers with older processors, but a “loophole” will give ineligible users a chance to run Windows 11 at their own risk.

Comments / 0

