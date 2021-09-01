Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Duck to Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Island to Cape Lookout, and Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
City
Duck, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
County
Dare County, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatteras Island#The Beaches#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Onslow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy