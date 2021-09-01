Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Duck to Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Island to Cape Lookout, and Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.